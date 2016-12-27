L’annuncio della morte di ha colto tutti alla sprovvista . Dopo il grande spavento di venerdì, infatti, la speranza era che l’attrice si rimettesse e uscisse presto dall’ospedale.

Ora amici e colleghi la ricordano sui social network, e così in attesa che arrivino dichiarazioni e memoriali più elaborati riportiamo i brevi messaggi lasciati innanzitutto dai membri della grande famiglia di Star Wars, in primis dal CEO della Disney Bob Iger:

Carrie Fisher era unica, una persona vera che condivideva il suo talento e la sua verità con tutti noi, grazie al suo indimenticabile umorismo e alla sua irriverenza. Milioni di persone si sono innamorati della sua indomita Principessa Leia, avrà sempre un posto speciale nei cuori dei fan di Star Wars, oltre che nel cuore di tutti noi che abbiamo avuto la fortuna di conoscerla personalmente. Mancherà tantissimo, e ci uniamo ai milioni di fan e amici in tutto il mondo che piangono la sua perdita oggi.

Aggiunge Alan Horn, chairman dei Walt Disney Studios, che era alla Castle Rock quando venne prodotto Harry ti Presento Sally:

Il mio cuore è con i membri della famiglia di Carrie, gli amici e le legioni di fan. Era una donna straordinaria, molto intelligente e semplicemente spassosa. Mancherà.

Ecco alcuni tweet:

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher – now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/NeyyHNUuuG — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/DGRYQYPZgO — DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) December 27, 2016

Sweet Carrie. A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:36am PST

The light in The Galaxy is dimmed by the loss of our Princess Leia. May The Force Be With Her!! RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 27, 2016

Ecco una selezione dei primi commenti da parte dei colleghi e amici di Hollywood:

Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. Cannot believe that you're 'gone'. Funny funny and then some. 💔💔XXX pic.twitter.com/DV6GQC1lcx — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

ALWAYS HUMOROUS, ALWAYS ELOQUENT, CARRIE FISHER'S CONTRIBUTION TO POP CULTURE ICONOGRAPHY & GENDER POLITICS WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN #RIPCARRIE pic.twitter.com/vl3bQg66cM — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) December 27, 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016

No damsel in distress! RIP Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/4jY3hw5EgJ — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) December 27, 2016

Amazing princess. Kickass warrior. Incredible writer. Kind soul. My first crush at 6. RIP Carrie Fisher…galaxies of fans mourn your loss. — Chris Hardwick (@hardwick) December 27, 2016

We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed. — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 27, 2016

Aggiorneremo l’articolo in queste ore con ulteriori commenti.