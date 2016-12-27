L’annuncio della morte di Carrie Fisher ha colto tutti alla sprovvista. Dopo il grande spavento di venerdì, infatti, la speranza era che l’attrice si rimettesse e uscisse presto dall’ospedale.

Ora amici e colleghi la ricordano sui social network, e così in attesa che arrivino dichiarazioni e memoriali più elaborati riportiamo i brevi messaggi lasciati innanzitutto dai membri della grande famiglia di Star Wars, in primis dal CEO della Disney Bob Iger:

Carrie Fisher era unica, una persona vera che condivideva il suo talento e la sua verità con tutti noi, grazie al suo indimenticabile umorismo e alla sua irriverenza. Milioni di persone si sono innamorati della sua indomita Principessa Leia, avrà sempre un posto speciale nei cuori dei fan di Star Wars, oltre che nel cuore di tutti noi che abbiamo avuto la fortuna di conoscerla personalmente. Mancherà tantissimo, e ci uniamo ai milioni di fan e amici in tutto il mondo che piangono la sua perdita oggi.

Aggiunge Alan Horn, chairman dei Walt Disney Studios, che era alla Castle Rock quando venne prodotto Harry ti Presento Sally:

Il mio cuore è con i membri della famiglia di Carrie, gli amici e le legioni di fan. Era una donna straordinaria, molto intelligente e semplicemente spassosa. Mancherà.

