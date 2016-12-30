Nella lista di Fandango sui film più attesi del 2017,risulta il titolo più votato tra i lettori. Tra i titoli in classifica anche

Ecco i trenta titoli presenti in lista:

. 1. Star Wars: Episodio VIII

. 2. Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2

. 3. La Bella e la Bestia

. 4. Wonder Woman

. 5. Spider-Man: Homecoming

. 6. Justice League

. 7. The Fate of the Furious

. 8. Cinquanta Sfumature di nero

. 9. Logan

. 10. Cattivissimo Me 3

. 11. The LEGO Batman Movie

. 12. Thor: Ragnarok

. 13. Pirati dei Caraibi: La Vendetta di Salazar

. 14. Blade Runner 2049

. 15. Cars 3

. 16. John Wick: Chapter Two

. 17. War – Il Pianeta delle Scimmie

. 18. La Torre Nera

. 19. Pitch Perfect 3

. 20. Alien: Covenant

. 21. Jumanji

. 22. Kong: Skull Island

. 23. Transformers: The Last Knight

. 24. Dunkirk

. 25. La Mummia

. 26. Baywatch

. 27. T2 Trainspotting

. 28. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

. 29. Snatched

. 30. The Great Wall

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Potete vedere il teaser ufficiale di Episodio VIII in questa pagina.

Scritto e diretto da Rian Johnson, il film è prodotto da Ram Bergman e Kathleen Kennedy, uscirà il 15 dicembre 2017.

Nel cast torneranno Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie e Andy Serkis.

Nuovi ingressi nel cast saranno Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern e Kelly Marie Tran.

L’uscita è fissata per il 15 dicembre 2017.

Fonte: Fandango