Ecco i trenta titoli presenti in lista:
. 1. Star Wars: Episodio VIII
. 2. Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2
. 3. La Bella e la Bestia
. 4. Wonder Woman
. 5. Spider-Man: Homecoming
. 6. Justice League
. 7. The Fate of the Furious
. 8. Cinquanta Sfumature di nero
. 9. Logan
. 10. Cattivissimo Me 3
. 11. The LEGO Batman Movie
. 12. Thor: Ragnarok
. 13. Pirati dei Caraibi: La Vendetta di Salazar
. 14. Blade Runner 2049
. 15. Cars 3
. 16. John Wick: Chapter Two
. 17. War – Il Pianeta delle Scimmie
. 18. La Torre Nera
. 19. Pitch Perfect 3
. 20. Alien: Covenant
. 21. Jumanji
. 22. Kong: Skull Island
. 23. Transformers: The Last Knight
. 24. Dunkirk
. 25. La Mummia
. 26. Baywatch
. 27. T2 Trainspotting
. 28. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
. 29. Snatched
. 30. The Great Wall
Potete vedere il teaser ufficiale di Episodio VIII in questa pagina.
Scritto e diretto da Rian Johnson, il film è prodotto da Ram Bergman e Kathleen Kennedy, uscirà il 15 dicembre 2017.
Nel cast torneranno Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie e Andy Serkis.
Nuovi ingressi nel cast saranno Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern e Kelly Marie Tran.
Fonte: Fandango