Best Animated Feature

“Zootopia”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Animated Special Production

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation

Best Animated Short Subject

“Piper”

Pixar Animation Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

“Loteria ‘Night Shift’”

Passion Pictures Ltd

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

“Bob’s Burgers”

Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob?

Bento Box Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Preschool Children

“Tumble Leaf”

Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having a Ball

Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children

“Adventure Time”

Episode: Bad Jubies

Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios

Best Animated Feature-Independent

“The Red Turtle”

Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions

Best Student Film

“Citipati”

Director: Andreas Feix

Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

“Moana”

Marlon West, Erin V. Ramos, Blair Pierpont, Ian J. Coony, John M. Kosnik

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Animated Effects in a Live Action Production

“Doctor Strange,” Mirror Dimension

Georg Kaltenbrunner, Michael Marcuzzi, Thomas Bevan, Andrew Graham, Jihyun Yoon

Marvel Studios

Character Animation in a Television/Broadcast Production

Mike Chaffe

“Dreamworks Trollhunters”

Episode: Becoming, Part 1

DreamWorks Animation Television

Character Animation in a Feature Production

Jan Maas

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

Laika

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Andrew R. Jones, Peta Bayley, Gabriele Zucchelli, Benjamin Jones

“The Jungle Book”

Walt Disney Pictures

Character Animation in a Video Game

Jeremy Yates, Almudena Soria, Eric Baldwin, Paul Davies, Tom Bland

“Uncharted 4: A Theif’s End”

Naughty Dog

Character Design in a TV/Broadcast Production

Victor Maldonado, Alfredo Torres, Jules Rigolle

“Dreamworks Trollhunters”

Episode: Win, Lose or Draal

DreamWorks Animation Television

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Cory Loftis

“Zootopia”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Directing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Patrick Osborne

“Pearl”

Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Byron Howard, Rich Moore

“Zootopia”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Music in a TV/Broadcast Production

Scot Stafford, Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler

“Pearl”

Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Music in an Animated Feature Production

Hans Zimmer, Richard Harvey, Camille

“The Little Prince”

Netflix and On Animation Studios

Production Design in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Tuna Bora

“Pearl”

Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

Nelson Lowry, Trevor Dalmer, August Hall, Ean McNamara

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

Laika

Storyboarding in a TV/Broadcast Production

Hyunjoo Song

“DreamWorks Trollhunters”

Episode: Win, Lose or Draal

DreamWorks Animation Television

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Dean Wellins

“Zootopia”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Voice Acting in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Carlos Alazraqui as Ponce de LeÛn

“The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show”

Episode: Ponce de LeÛn

DreamWorks Animation Television

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production (Tie)

Auli’i Cravalho as Moana in “Moana” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

and

Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde in “Zootopia” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Lizzie Molyneux, Wendy Molyneux

“Bob’s Burgers”

Episode: The Hormone-iums

Bento Box Entertainment

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

Jared Bush, Phil Johnston

“Zootopia”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Editorial in a TV/Broadcast Production

Illya Owens

“Disney Mickey Mouse”

Episode: Sock Burglar

Disney Television Animation

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

Christopher Murrie

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

Laika