Dopo le immagini inedite dal backstage di Batman v Superman viste ieri, oggi segnaliamo un nuovo contenuto inedito relativo al kolossal cinefumettistico diretto da Zack Snyder.

Si tratta di un VFX Breakdown condiviso su Twitter dallo stesso Snyder.

Potete vedere il video, lungo ben 12 minuti, direttamente qua sotto:

 

BvS Before & After from Cruel Films on Vimeo.

 

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – Ultimate Edition è disponibile dal 6 luglio su iTunes (ecco il link) e dal 15 luglio su supporto fisico.

Batman v Superman (Theatrical Edition) è disponibile dal 6 luglio su iTunes e Google Play e dal 15 luglio su supporto fisico.

In questo articolo trovate tutti i dettagli relativi alle varie release home video.

Nel cast di Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Diane Lane e Lawrence Fishburne. Ben Affleck interpreta Batman, Gal Gadot è Wonder Woman, Jesse Eisenberg è Lex Luthor, Ray Fisher è Cyborg. Nel cast anche Holly Hunter e Jeremy Irons. Alla sceneggiatura di nuovo David S. Goyer accanto a Snyder e a Chris Terrio. A produrre il film Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder. Il film è arrivato nelle sale italiane il 23 marzo 2016.