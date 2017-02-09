Si tratta di un VFX Breakdown condiviso su Twitter dallo stesso Snyder.
Potete vedere il video, lungo ben 12 minuti, direttamente qua sotto:
This is a look behind the curtain and what my amazing VFX team is able to achieve… they are simply amazing. https://t.co/1SsZsaA1Ye
— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) 8 febbraio 2017
BvS Before & After from Cruel Films on Vimeo.
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – Ultimate Edition è disponibile dal 6 luglio su iTunes (ecco il link) e dal 15 luglio su supporto fisico.
Batman v Superman (Theatrical Edition) è disponibile dal 6 luglio su iTunes e Google Play e dal 15 luglio su supporto fisico.
In questo articolo trovate tutti i dettagli relativi alle varie release home video.
Cosa ne pensate? Potete esprimere il vostro voto sul film sul sondaggio e dirci la vostra opinione in questo articolo.
Nel cast di Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Diane Lane e Lawrence Fishburne. Ben Affleck interpreta Batman, Gal Gadot è Wonder Woman, Jesse Eisenberg è Lex Luthor, Ray Fisher è Cyborg. Nel cast anche Holly Hunter e Jeremy Irons. Alla sceneggiatura di nuovo David S. Goyer accanto a Snyder e a Chris Terrio. A produrre il film Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder. Il film è arrivato nelle sale italiane il 23 marzo 2016.