Era stata proprio la Warner Bros. a commissionare una canzone al cantante con la speranza di poterla usare per la promozione del film, o nei titoli di coda. Alla fine, però, fu ritenuta troppo “fuori luogo” e perciò la ballata non superò mai la fase di “demo”, restando per sempre confinata negli archivi del cantante.
16 anni dopo, la canzone è stata trafugata ed è ora disponibile per l’ascolto. Potete ascoltarla direttamente qui di seguito.
You meet me in the night
with tears falling down,
come let me dry them for you.
I wish I could tell a story,
chase away all the ghosts
you’ve got inside of you.
A story of heroes that fight
all night at any cost,
of a kingdom of love
to be won or lost.
We’ll fight here together
’til victory is won.
Come take my hand ’til morning comes.
Just close your eyes,
I’ll stand by you always.
I know that here in the dark
tomorrow can seem so very far away.
Here the ghosts and the goblins
can rise from your dreams
to steal your heart away.
Together we’ll chase those thieves
that won’t leave you alone,
out from under the bed,
out from our home.
And when the light comes we’ll laugh, my love,
at the things the night
had us so frightened of.
Until then,
I’ll stand by you always.
Now I know it can feel like you’re slipping away, at night you’ll get lost in that deep dark place
We’ll let the night come and do what it may, together we’ll find the courage, we’ll find faith
Until you awake
I’ll stand by you always, always, always
I’ll stand by you always, always, always
I’ll stand by you always
I’ll stand by you always