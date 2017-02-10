Prima cheentrasse in produzione,scrisse una canzone dedicata alla saga dopo aver letto alcuni dei libri di J.K. Rowling ai suoi figli.

Era stata proprio la Warner Bros. a commissionare una canzone al cantante con la speranza di poterla usare per la promozione del film, o nei titoli di coda. Alla fine, però, fu ritenuta troppo “fuori luogo” e perciò la ballata non superò mai la fase di “demo”, restando per sempre confinata negli archivi del cantante.

16 anni dopo, la canzone è stata trafugata ed è ora disponibile per l’ascolto. Potete ascoltarla direttamente qui di seguito.

You meet me in the night

with tears falling down,

come let me dry them for you.

I wish I could tell a story,

chase away all the ghosts

you’ve got inside of you.

A story of heroes that fight

all night at any cost,

of a kingdom of love

to be won or lost.

We’ll fight here together

’til victory is won.

Come take my hand ’til morning comes.

Just close your eyes,

I’ll stand by you always.

I know that here in the dark

tomorrow can seem so very far away.

Here the ghosts and the goblins

can rise from your dreams

to steal your heart away.

Together we’ll chase those thieves

that won’t leave you alone,

out from under the bed,

out from our home.

And when the light comes we’ll laugh, my love,

at the things the night

had us so frightened of.

Until then,

I’ll stand by you always.

Now I know it can feel like you’re slipping away, at night you’ll get lost in that deep dark place

We’ll let the night come and do what it may, together we’ll find the courage, we’ll find faith

Until you awake

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

I’ll stand by you always

I’ll stand by you always