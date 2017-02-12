Oscar 2017: La La Land, Il Diritto di Contare e Passengers vincono gli ADG Awards

Si sono tenuti ieri sera a Los Angeles i 21esimi, i premi annuali del sindacato degli scenografi, che al contrario di altri premi di categoria non sono un sicuro indicatore per la rispettiva categoria agli Oscar, anche perché vengono assegnati tre ADG Awards, divisi per periodi storici. Negli anni scorsi solo 13 dei 20 ADG Awards assegnati hanno ottenuto l’Oscar alle scenografie.

A trionfare nell’edizione 2017 sono stati La La Land, Il Diritto di Contare e Passengers, rispettivamente nella categoria film contemporaneo, film d’epoca e film fantasy. Attualmente il frontrunner per l’Oscar è La La Land, che molto probabilmente rastrellerà la maggior parte dei premi tecnici.

Tra gli altri riconoscimenti assegnati ieri sera, l’ADG Hall of Fame postumo per Gene Allen (My Fair Lady), il Cinematic Imagery Award per Brad Bird e i premi alla carriera a René Lagler, Albert Obregon, Cate Bangs e Joseph Musso.

Ecco tutti i premi:

Period Film

HIDDEN FIGURES

Production Designer: WYNN THOMAS Fantasy Film

PASSENGERS

Production Designer: GUY HENDRIX DYAS Contemporary Film

LA LA LAND

Production Designer: DAVID WASCO One-Hour Period Or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

WESTWORLD: “Pilot”

Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

MR. ROBOT: “Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc,” “Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes,” “Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z”

Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE Television Movie Or Limited Series

THE NIGHT OF: “Pilot”

Production Designer: PATRIZIA VON BRANDENSTEIN Half Hour Single-Camera Series

MOZART IN THE JUNGLE: “Now I Will Sing”

Production Designer: TOMMASO ORTINO Multi-Camera Series

THE GREAT INDOORS: “Pilot”

Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO Awards Or Event Special

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE

Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER Short Format: Web Series, Music Video Or Commercial

iPHONE 7: BALLOONS

Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: “Larry David/The 1975,” “Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani,” “Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga”

Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO

Le candidature agli Oscar sono state annunciate il 24 gennaio, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione avrà luogo il 26 febbraio al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. La diretta sarà trasmessa dalla ABC, e rilanciata in più di 225 Paesi in tutto il mondo.