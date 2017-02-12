VIDEOGIOCHI FUMETTI TV CINEMA
SEGUICI SU
Il nuovo gusto del cinema
BadTaste.itArticoliPremi Oscar

Oscar 2017: La La Land, Il Diritto di Contare e Passengers vincono gli ADG Awards

aggiornato: 12 febbraio 2017 10:11
Premi Oscar
Si sono tenuti ieri sera a Los Angeles i 21esimi Art Directors Guild Awards, i premi annuali del sindacato degli scenografi, che al contrario di altri premi di categoria non sono un sicuro indicatore per la rispettiva categoria agli Oscar, anche perché vengono assegnati tre ADG Awards, divisi per periodi storici. Negli anni scorsi solo 13 dei 20 ADG Awards assegnati hanno ottenuto l’Oscar alle scenografie.

A trionfare nell’edizione 2017 sono stati La La Land, Il Diritto di Contare e Passengers, rispettivamente nella categoria film contemporaneo, film d’epoca e film fantasy. Attualmente il frontrunner per l’Oscar è La La Land, che molto probabilmente rastrellerà la maggior parte dei premi tecnici.

Tra gli altri riconoscimenti assegnati ieri sera, l’ADG Hall of Fame postumo per Gene Allen (My Fair Lady), il Cinematic Imagery Award per Brad Bird e i premi alla carriera a René Lagler, Albert Obregon, Cate Bangs e Joseph Musso.

Ecco tutti i premi:

Period Film
HIDDEN FIGURES
Production Designer: WYNN THOMAS

Fantasy Film
PASSENGERS
Production Designer: GUY HENDRIX DYAS

Contemporary Film
LA LA LAND
Production Designer: DAVID WASCO

One-Hour Period Or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
WESTWORLD: “Pilot”
Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
MR. ROBOT: “Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc,” “Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes,” “Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z”
Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE

Television Movie Or Limited Series
THE NIGHT OF: “Pilot”
Production Designer: PATRIZIA VON BRANDENSTEIN

Half Hour Single-Camera Series
MOZART IN THE JUNGLE: “Now I Will Sing”
Production Designer: TOMMASO ORTINO

Multi-Camera Series
THE GREAT INDOORS: “Pilot”
Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO

Awards Or Event Special
BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE
Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video Or Commercial
iPHONE 7: BALLOONS
Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND

Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: “Larry David/The 1975,” “Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani,” “Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga”
Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO

COMPILA I TUOI PRONOSTICI DEGLI OSCAR 2017

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Le candidature agli Oscar sono state annunciate il 24 gennaio, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione avrà luogo il 26 febbraio al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. La diretta sarà trasmessa dalla ABC, e rilanciata in più di 225 Paesi in tutto il mondo.

 

Guarda gli ultimi video:
Doctor Strange: due nuovi assaggi dai contenuti extra del Blu-ray
Doctor Strange: due nuovi assaggi dai contenuti extra del Blu-ray
Il Cavaliere Oscuro: tutti i riferimenti al cinema di Michael Mann racchiusi in un video
Il Cavaliere Oscuro: tutti i riferimenti al cinema di Michael Mann racchiusi in un video
Kong: Skull Island, due nuovi spot per il monster movie targato Warner Bros – Legendary
Kong: Skull Island, due nuovi spot per il monster movie targato Warner Bros – Legendary
Guarda le ultime foto:
Poster e Locandine | Kong: Skull Island
Poster e Locandine | Kong: Skull Island
I momenti più kitsch della saga di Batman
I momenti più kitsch della saga di Batman
Foto ufficiali | Transformers: L’Ultimo Cavaliere
Foto ufficiali | Transformers: L’Ultimo Cavaliere
Potrebbe interessarti anche:
Oscar 2017: ACE Eddie, PGA e SAG spianano la strada a La La Land
Oscar 2017: ACE Eddie, PGA e SAG spianano la strada a La La Land
Oscar 2016: Mad Max, The Martian e Revenant – Redivivo vincono gli ADG Awards
Oscar 2016: Mad Max, The Martian e Revenant – Redivivo vincono gli ADG Awards
ACE Eddie Awards 2017: La La Land, Arrival e Zootropolis vincono i premi dei montatori!
ACE Eddie Awards 2017: La La Land, Arrival e Zootropolis vincono i premi dei montatori!