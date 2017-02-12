Oscar 2017: La La Land, Il Diritto di Contare e Passengers vincono gli ADG Awards

A trionfare nell’edizione 2017 sono stati La La Land, Il Diritto di Contare e Passengers, rispettivamente nella categoria film contemporaneo, film d’epoca e film fantasy. Attualmente il frontrunner per l’Oscar è La La Land, che molto probabilmente rastrellerà la maggior parte dei premi tecnici.
Tra gli altri riconoscimenti assegnati ieri sera, l’ADG Hall of Fame postumo per Gene Allen (My Fair Lady), il Cinematic Imagery Award per Brad Bird e i premi alla carriera a René Lagler, Albert Obregon, Cate Bangs e Joseph Musso.
Ecco tutti i premi:
Period Film
HIDDEN FIGURES
Production Designer: WYNN THOMAS
Fantasy Film
PASSENGERS
Production Designer: GUY HENDRIX DYAS
Contemporary Film
LA LA LAND
Production Designer: DAVID WASCO
One-Hour Period Or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
WESTWORLD: “Pilot”
Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
MR. ROBOT: “Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc,” “Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes,” “Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z”
Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE
Television Movie Or Limited Series
THE NIGHT OF: “Pilot”
Production Designer: PATRIZIA VON BRANDENSTEIN
Half Hour Single-Camera Series
MOZART IN THE JUNGLE: “Now I Will Sing”
Production Designer: TOMMASO ORTINO
Multi-Camera Series
THE GREAT INDOORS: “Pilot”
Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO
Awards Or Event Special
BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE
Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER
Short Format: Web Series, Music Video Or Commercial
iPHONE 7: BALLOONS
Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND
Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: “Larry David/The 1975,” “Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani,” “Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga”
Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO
Le candidature agli Oscar sono state annunciate il 24 gennaio, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione avrà luogo il 26 febbraio al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. La diretta sarà trasmessa dalla ABC, e rilanciata in più di 225 Paesi in tutto il mondo.