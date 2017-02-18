On Body and Soul ha ottenuto anche tre premi da parte delle giurie indipendenti della Berlinale, tra cui il FIPRESCI. L’Orso d’Argento come gran premio della giuria è andato invece a Felicite di Alain Gomis, mentre l’Orso d’Argento Alfred Bauer per un film che apre nuove prospettive è andato a Spoor di Agnieszka Holland. Aki Kaurismäki ha ricevuto il premio come miglior regista per The Other Side of Hope, mentre i premi ai migliori attori sono andati a Kim Min-hee (protagonista femminile di “On the Beach at Night Alone”) e Georg Friedrich (protagonista maschile di “Bright Nights”).
A Fantastic Woman ha ottenuto il premio per la miglior sceneggiatura, mentre il miglior contributo tecnico è andato a Dana Bunescu per il montaggio di “Ana, Mon Amour”. Il premio al miglior film d’esordio è andato a Summer of 1993 di Carla Simon, mentre “Istiyad Ashbah (Ghost Hunting)” di Raed Andoni ha vinto il premio per il documentario originale.
Questa la lista completa dei vincitori:
Golden Bear for Best Film
On Body and Soul
Hungary
Dir: Ildikó Enyedi
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize
Felicite
France/Belgium/Senegal/Germany/Lebanon
Dir: Alain Gomis
Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize
Pokot (Spoor)
Dir: Agnieszka Holland
Silver Bear for Best Director
Aki Kaurismaki
The Other Side of Hope
Silver Bear Best Actress
Kim Min-hee
On The Beach At Night Alone
South Korea
Dir: Hong Sang-soo
Silver Bear Best Actor
Georg Friedrich
Helle Nachte (Bright Nights)
Dir: Thomas Arsian
Silver Bear Best Screenplay
Una Mujer Fantastica (A Fantastic Woman)
Chile-U.S.-Spain
Dirs: Sebastian Lelio, Writer: Gonzalo Maza
Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Dana Bunescu
Romania/Germany/France
Ana, Mon Amour
Glashutte Original Documentary
Ghost Hunting
France/Palestine/Switzerland/Qatar
Dir: Raed Andoni
Best First Feature
Spain
Summer of 1993
Dir: Carla Simon
Golden Bear Best Short Film
Cidade Pequena
Dir: Diogo Costa Amarante
Silver Bear Jury Prize Short Film
Ensueno En La Pradera
Dir: Esteban Arrangioz
Audi Short Film Award
Street of Death
Lebanon/Germany
Dir: Karam Ghossein
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
PANORAMA AUDIENCE AWARDS
Fiction Film
Insyriated
Belgium/France/Lebanon
Dir: Philippe Van Leeuw
2nd Place
Karera ga Honki de Amu toki wa (Close-Knit)
Japan
Dir: Naoko Ogigami
3rd Place
1945
Hungary
Dir: Ferenc Török
PANORAMA DOKUMENTE
Best Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro
France/U.S./Belgium/Switzerland
Dirs: Raoul Peck
2nd Place
Chavela
U.S.
Dirs: Catherine Gund, Daresha Kyi
3rd Place
Istiyad Ashbah (Ghost Hunting)
France/Palestine/Switzerland/Qatar
Dir: Raed Andoni
EUROPA CINEMAS BERLINALE LABEL
Insyriated
Belgium/France/Lebanon
Dir: Philippe Van Leeuw
GENERATION KPLUS
Crystal Bear Best Film
Piata Iod’ (Little Harbour)
Slovak Republic/Czech Republic
Dir: Iveta Grofova
Special Mention
Amelie Rennt (Mountain Miracle – An Unexpected Friendship)
Germany/Italy
Dir: Tobias Wiemann
Crystal Bear Best Short Film
Promise
U.S.
Dir: Xie Tian
Special Mention Short Film
Hedgehog’s Home
Canada/Croatia
Dir: Eva Cvijanovic
Grand Prix for Best Film
Becoming Who I Was
Korea
Dir: Chang-Yong Moon, Jin Jeon
Special Mention
Estiu (Summer 1993)
Spain
Dir: Carla Simon
Special Prize for Best Short Film
Aaba (Grandfather)
India
Dir: Amar Kaushik
Special Mention
Sabaku
The Netherlands
Dir: Marlies van der Wel
GENERATION 14PLUS
Crystal Bear Best Film
Butterfly Kisses
UK
Dir: Rafael Kapelinski
Special Mention
Ceux qui font les revolutions a moitie n’ont fait que se creuser un tombeau (Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves)
Canada
Dir: Mathieu Denis, Simon Lavoie
Crystal Bear Best Short Film
Wolfe
Australia
Dir: Claire Randall
Special Mention Short Film
SNIP
Canada
Dir: Terril Calder
Grand Prix for Best Film
Shkola nomer 3 (School Number 3)
Ukraine/Germany
Dir: Yelizaveta Smith, Georg Genoux
Special Mention
Ben Naio (The Foolish Bird)
China
Dir: Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka
Special Prize for Best Short Film
The Jungle Knows You Better Than You Do
Belgium/Colombia
Dir: Juanita Onzaga
Special Mention
U Plavetnilo (Into the Blue)
Croatia/Slovenia/Sweden
Dirs: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic