È On Body and Soul dell’ungherese Ildikó Enyedi il vincitore dell’Orso d’Oro alla 67esima edizione del Berlino Film Festival, i cui premi sono stati assegnati questa sera. La Berlinale è il festival più frequentato al mondo: quest’anno sono state registrate mezzo milione di presenze e circa 300.000 biglietti staccati.

On Body and Soul ha ottenuto anche tre premi da parte delle giurie indipendenti della Berlinale, tra cui il FIPRESCI. L’Orso d’Argento come gran premio della giuria è andato invece a Felicite di Alain Gomis, mentre l’Orso d’Argento Alfred Bauer per un film che apre nuove prospettive è andato a Spoor di Agnieszka Holland. Aki Kaurismäki ha ricevuto il premio come miglior regista per The Other Side of Hope, mentre i premi ai migliori attori sono andati a Kim Min-hee (protagonista femminile di “On the Beach at Night Alone”) e Georg Friedrich (protagonista maschile di “Bright Nights”).

A Fantastic Woman ha ottenuto il premio per la miglior sceneggiatura, mentre il miglior contributo tecnico è andato a Dana Bunescu per il montaggio di “Ana, Mon Amour”. Il premio al miglior film d’esordio è andato a Summer of 1993 di Carla Simon, mentre “Istiyad Ashbah (Ghost Hunting)” di Raed Andoni ha vinto il premio per il documentario originale.

Questa la lista completa dei vincitori:

Golden Bear for Best Film
On Body and Soul
Hungary
Dir: Ildikó Enyedi

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize
Felicite
France/Belgium/Senegal/Germany/Lebanon
Dir: Alain Gomis

Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize
Pokot (Spoor)
Dir: Agnieszka Holland

Silver Bear for Best Director
Aki Kaurismaki
The Other Side of Hope

Silver Bear Best Actress
Kim Min-hee
On The Beach At Night Alone
South Korea
Dir: Hong Sang-soo

Silver Bear Best Actor
Georg Friedrich
Helle Nachte (Bright Nights)
Dir: Thomas Arsian

Silver Bear Best Screenplay
Una Mujer Fantastica (A Fantastic Woman)
Chile-U.S.-Spain
Dirs: Sebastian Lelio, Writer: Gonzalo Maza

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Dana Bunescu
Romania/Germany/France
Ana, Mon Amour

Glashutte Original Documentary
Ghost Hunting
France/Palestine/Switzerland/Qatar
Dir: Raed Andoni

Best First Feature
Spain
Summer of 1993
Dir: Carla Simon

Golden Bear Best Short Film
Cidade Pequena
Dir: Diogo Costa Amarante

Silver Bear Jury Prize Short Film
Ensueno En La Pradera
Dir: Esteban Arrangioz

Audi Short Film Award
Street of Death
Lebanon/Germany
Dir: Karam Ghossein

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

PANORAMA AUDIENCE AWARDS

Fiction Film
Insyriated
Belgium/France/Lebanon
Dir: Philippe Van Leeuw

2nd Place
Karera ga Honki de Amu toki wa (Close-Knit)
Japan
Dir: Naoko Ogigami

3rd Place
1945
Hungary
Dir: Ferenc Török

PANORAMA DOKUMENTE

Best Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro
France/U.S./Belgium/Switzerland
Dirs: Raoul Peck

2nd Place
Chavela
U.S.
Dirs: Catherine Gund, Daresha Kyi

3rd Place
Istiyad Ashbah (Ghost Hunting)
France/Palestine/Switzerland/Qatar
Dir: Raed Andoni

EUROPA CINEMAS BERLINALE LABEL
Insyriated
Belgium/France/Lebanon
Dir: Philippe Van Leeuw

GENERATION KPLUS

Crystal Bear Best Film
Piata Iod’ (Little Harbour)
Slovak Republic/Czech Republic
Dir: Iveta Grofova

Special Mention
Amelie Rennt (Mountain Miracle – An Unexpected Friendship)
Germany/Italy
Dir: Tobias Wiemann

Crystal Bear Best Short Film
Promise
U.S.
Dir: Xie Tian

Special Mention Short Film
Hedgehog’s Home
Canada/Croatia
Dir: Eva Cvijanovic

Grand Prix for Best Film
Becoming Who I Was
Korea
Dir: Chang-Yong Moon, Jin Jeon

Special Mention
Estiu (Summer 1993)
Spain
Dir: Carla Simon

Special Prize for Best Short Film
Aaba (Grandfather)
India
Dir: Amar Kaushik

Special Mention
Sabaku
The Netherlands
Dir: Marlies van der Wel

GENERATION 14PLUS

Crystal Bear Best Film
Butterfly Kisses
UK
Dir: Rafael Kapelinski

Special Mention
Ceux qui font les revolutions a moitie n’ont fait que se creuser un tombeau (Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves)
Canada
Dir: Mathieu Denis, Simon Lavoie

Crystal Bear Best Short Film
Wolfe
Australia
Dir: Claire Randall

Special Mention Short Film
SNIP
Canada
Dir: Terril Calder

Grand Prix for Best Film
Shkola nomer 3 (School Number 3)
Ukraine/Germany
Dir: Yelizaveta Smith, Georg Genoux

Special Mention
Ben Naio (The Foolish Bird)
China
Dir: Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka

Special Prize for Best Short Film
The Jungle Knows You Better Than You Do
Belgium/Colombia
Dir: Juanita Onzaga

Special Mention
U Plavetnilo (Into the Blue)
Croatia/Slovenia/Sweden
Dirs: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic

 

 