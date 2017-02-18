On Body and Soul dell’ungherese Ildikó Enyedi il vincitore dell’Orso d’Oro alla 67esima edizione del Berlino Film Festival, i cui premi sono stati assegnati questa sera. La Berlinale è il festival più frequentato al mondo: quest’anno sono state registrate mezzo milione di presenze e circa 300.000 biglietti staccati.

On Body and Soul ha ottenuto anche tre premi da parte delle giurie indipendenti della Berlinale, tra cui il FIPRESCI. L’Orso d’Argento come gran premio della giuria è andato invece a Felicite di Alain Gomis, mentre l’Orso d’Argento Alfred Bauer per un film che apre nuove prospettive è andato a Spoor di Agnieszka Holland. Aki Kaurismäki ha ricevuto il premio come miglior regista per The Other Side of Hope, mentre i premi ai migliori attori sono andati a Kim Min-hee (protagonista femminile di “On the Beach at Night Alone”) e Georg Friedrich (protagonista maschile di “Bright Nights”).

A Fantastic Woman ha ottenuto il premio per la miglior sceneggiatura, mentre il miglior contributo tecnico è andato a Dana Bunescu per il montaggio di “Ana, Mon Amour”. Il premio al miglior film d’esordio è andato a Summer of 1993 di Carla Simon, mentre “Istiyad Ashbah (Ghost Hunting)” di Raed Andoni ha vinto il premio per il documentario originale.

Questa la lista completa dei vincitori: