Il musical di Damien Chazelle, fortemente indicato come favorito anche nelle categorie tecniche degli ormai imminenti Oscar, ha vinto il premio per il miglior sonoro, che potrebbe tradursi in un Oscar al miglior missaggio sonoro, categoria nella quale è nominato.
A vincere il premio nella categoria animazione Alla Ricerca di Dory, mentre il premio per il miglior documentario è andato a The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensamble. Nella categoria televisiva sono state premiate serie come Game of Thrones, Modern Family e The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. A Jon Favreau è andato il Filmmaker Award.
Tutti i vincitori:
Motion Picture – Live Action
“La La Land”
Production Mixer: Steven Morrow, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Andy Nelson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Ai-Ling Lee
Scoring Mixer: Nicholai Baxter
ADR Mixer: David Betancourt
Foley Mixer: James Ashwill
Motion Picture – Animated
“Finding Dory”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Doc Kane, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Nathan Nance
Re-recording Mixer: Michael Semanick, CAS
Scoring Mixer: Thomas Vicari, CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
Motion Picture – Documentary
“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble”
Production Mixer: Dimitri Tisseyre
Production Mixer: Dennis Hamlin
Re-recording Mixer: Peter Horner
Television Movie or Miniseries
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Production Mixer: John Bauman
Re-recording Mixer: Joe Earle, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Doug Andham, CAS
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz
Foley Mixer: John Guentner
Television Series – 1 Hour
“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”
Production Mixer: Ronan Hill, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Mathew Waters, CAS
ADR Mixer: Richard Dyer, CAS
Foley Mixer: Brett Voss, CAS
Television Series – 1/2 Hour
“Modern Family” — “The Storm”
Production Mixer: Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Dean Okrand, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Brian R. Harman, CAS
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials
“Grease Live!”
Production Mixer: J. Mark King
Music Mixer: Bill Dawes
Playback and SFX Mixer: Eric Johnston
Protools Playback Music Mixer: Pablo Mungula
Outstanding Product – Production
CEDAR DNS2 Dynamic Noise Suppression Unit
Outstanding Product – Post-Production
McDSP Plug-ins SA-2 Dialog Processor
CAS Student Recognition Award
Sam Wenrui Fan, Chapman University
Filmmaker Award
Jon Favreau
Le candidature agli Oscar sono state annunciate il 24 gennaio, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione avrà luogo il 26 febbraio al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. La diretta sarà trasmessa dalla ABC, e rilanciata in più di 225 Paesi in tutto il mondo.