a trionfare alla 53esima edizione dei Cinema Audio Society Awards che si è tenuta sabato sera.

Il musical di Damien Chazelle, fortemente indicato come favorito anche nelle categorie tecniche degli ormai imminenti Oscar, ha vinto il premio per il miglior sonoro, che potrebbe tradursi in un Oscar al miglior missaggio sonoro, categoria nella quale è nominato.

A vincere il premio nella categoria animazione Alla Ricerca di Dory, mentre il premio per il miglior documentario è andato a The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensamble. Nella categoria televisiva sono state premiate serie come Game of Thrones, Modern Family e The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. A Jon Favreau è andato il Filmmaker Award.

Tutti i vincitori:

Motion Picture – Live Action

“La La Land”

Production Mixer: Steven Morrow, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Andy Nelson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Ai-Ling Lee

Scoring Mixer: Nicholai Baxter

ADR Mixer: David Betancourt

Foley Mixer: James Ashwill Motion Picture – Animated

“Finding Dory”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Doc Kane, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Nathan Nance

Re-recording Mixer: Michael Semanick, CAS

Scoring Mixer: Thomas Vicari, CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis Motion Picture – Documentary

“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble”

Production Mixer: Dimitri Tisseyre

Production Mixer: Dennis Hamlin

Re-recording Mixer: Peter Horner Television Movie or Miniseries

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Production Mixer: John Bauman

Re-recording Mixer: Joe Earle, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Doug Andham, CAS

ADR Mixer: Judah Getz

Foley Mixer: John Guentner Television Series – 1 Hour

“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”

Production Mixer: Ronan Hill, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Mathew Waters, CAS

ADR Mixer: Richard Dyer, CAS

Foley Mixer: Brett Voss, CAS Television Series – 1/2 Hour

“Modern Family” — “The Storm”

Production Mixer: Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Dean Okrand, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Brian R. Harman, CAS Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials

“Grease Live!”

Production Mixer: J. Mark King

Music Mixer: Bill Dawes

Playback and SFX Mixer: Eric Johnston

Protools Playback Music Mixer: Pablo Mungula Outstanding Product – Production

CEDAR DNS2 Dynamic Noise Suppression Unit Outstanding Product – Post-Production

McDSP Plug-ins SA-2 Dialog Processor CAS Student Recognition Award

Sam Wenrui Fan, Chapman University Filmmaker Award

Jon Favreau

Le candidature agli Oscar sono state annunciate il 24 gennaio, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione avrà luogo il 26 febbraio al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. La diretta sarà trasmessa dalla ABC, e rilanciata in più di 225 Paesi in tutto il mondo.