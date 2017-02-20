Spider-Man: Homecoming, un nuovo sguardo al costume di Shocker grazie ad un artwork promozionale

L’immagine, disponibile qui sotto, proviene dalla Toy Fair di New York. Di seguito, sempre dall’evento newyorkese, joblo.com ci offre anche un nuovo sguardo ad una figure di Spidey:
3/4: New York Toy Fair 2017 was a blast! Thanks to @firstordertransmissions and @makingstarwars, I was lucky enough to attend @Hasbro’s off-site event today, and was blown away! This is Hasbro’s best year for Toy Fair by far, and all of the Hasbro staff members were a class act! They held an amazing theater presentation talking about everything that they have in store for the next few months. We got sneak peeks at all sorts of toys including new 40th Anniversary Star Wars figures, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 figures, and of course, Spider-Man Homecoming figures! Once I got to the show floor, my jaw literally dropped to the floor when I saw how amazing all of these figures look, especially @TomHolland2013’s 6″ Marvel Legends Spidey figure with Peter’s head. It looks exactly like Tom! When the event was over, Hasbro was kind enough to send everyone home with a gift bag with some toys including Star Wars Black Series Figures and Marvel Legends figures! I was fortunate enough to receive a Black Series Baze Malbus, and a new Marvel Legends Green Goblin! They look absolutely spectacular! Hasbro has really stepped up their game over the past few years, and I am so grateful to @firstordertransmissions and @makingstarwars for giving me the opportunity to attend this year! Thanks again Hasbro for making this an incredible Toy Fair! I can’t wait to get my hands on all of the Star Wars 40th Anniversary figures, the Guardians Volume 2 figures, The Last Jedi figures, and of course, the Spider-Man Homecoming figures! #HasbroToyFair #NYTF2017 #GotGVol2 #SpiderManHomecoming
First look at #SpiderManHomecoming figure from #MarvelSelect #ToyFair2017 pic.twitter.com/KALbNRNdLf
— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) 19 febbraio 2017
A dirigere Spider-Man: Homecoming, in uscita in IMAX e in 3D il 7 luglio 2017, c’è Jon Watts. La sceneggiatura è opera di John Francis Daley e Jonathan M. Goldstein. Le riprese sono partite il 20 giugno 2016 ad Atlanta, in Georgia.
Nel cast Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei (Zia May), Zendaya, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Michael Barbieri, Kenneth Choi, Donald Glover, Angourie Rice, Michael Keaton.
La pellicola non racconterà le origini del personaggio, ma si concentrerà sugli anni del liceo di un Peter Parker già in azione.
Il film è co-prodotto da Kevin Feige assieme al suo team di esperti della Marvel, e da Amy Pascal, che ha supervisionato il lancio del franchise per la Sony 13 anni fa. Insieme, collaborano a una nuova direzione creativa per il lancia ragnatele. Sony Pictures continuerà a finanziare e distribuire i film della saga, e sarà ancora proprietaria dei diritti di sfruttamento del personaggio, mantenendo il controllo creativo finale.
FONTE: CBM