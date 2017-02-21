Dopo un sondaggio accolto dal web con gran clamore, Guillermo del Toro aveva promesso che avrebbe fatto di tutto per riportare Hellboy sul grande schermo, ma alla fine ce non l’ha fatta: con post su twitter il regista annuncia che il progetto è ufficialmente defunto.

Su Hellboy 3 mi dispiace annunciarvi che ho parlato con tutte le persone coinvolte” ha scritto il filmmaker, “ma devo informarvi che al 100% il sequel non si farà. E con questo il capitolo è chiuso

 

 

La reazione del protagonista della saga Ron Perlman: “Supereroe cerca impiego. Apprezza pizza, gatti e i fratelli Marx…”

 

