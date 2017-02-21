“Su Hellboy 3 mi dispiace annunciarvi che ho parlato con tutte le persone coinvolte” ha scritto il filmmaker, “ma devo informarvi che al 100% il sequel non si farà. E con questo il capitolo è chiuso”
Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it
— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 21, 2017
La reazione del protagonista della saga Ron Perlman: “Supereroe cerca impiego. Apprezza pizza, gatti e i fratelli Marx…”
Superhero seeks employment. Likes, pizza, cats, and the Marx bros. https://t.co/TnWaFlE3tx
— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 21, 2017
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!