Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Get Down) vestirà i panni del villain Black Manta in Aquaman, il cinecomic DC di James Wan (insieme a Ocean Master e a Re Nereus).

Per l’occasione l’attore ha condiviso su Instagram una foto che lo ritrae con una serie di albi a fumetti consigliati durante un Q&A da alcuni fan che probabilmente lo aiuteranno ad entrare in sintonia con il suo personaggio. Tra i fumetti ne vediamo alcuni della serie dei Nuovi 52, di Rinascita ed anche un albo di New Suicide Squad.

Ecco lo scatto:

 

 

Il film di James Wan uscirà negli Stati Uniti il 21 dicembre del 2018. Momoa interpreterà il re di Atlantide come in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice e in Justice League, mentre Amber Heard sarà Mera.

Creato da Paul Norris e Mort Weisinger, Aquaman è comparso per la prima volta nei fumetti DC in “More Fun Comics” #73 del 1941.

FONTE: CBM