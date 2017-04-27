(The Get Down) vestirà i panni del villain Black Manta in, il cinecomic DC di James Wan (insieme a Ocean Master e a Re Nereus).

Per l’occasione l’attore ha condiviso su Instagram una foto che lo ritrae con una serie di albi a fumetti consigliati durante un Q&A da alcuni fan che probabilmente lo aiuteranno ad entrare in sintonia con il suo personaggio. Tra i fumetti ne vediamo alcuni della serie dei Nuovi 52, di Rinascita ed anche un albo di New Suicide Squad.

Ecco lo scatto:

Thanks a bunch to everyone who tuned in to my impromptu twitter Q&A yesterday! My favourite thing about social media is that it puts me directly in touch with you CRAZY HILARIOUS PEOPLE!! Can’t wait to do it again! And thanks for the Black Manta Suggestions!!! Looks like I’ve got some reading to do! #Thankyou ✌🏾✌🏾 Un post condiviso da Yahya Abdul-Mateen II | Actor (@yahya) in data: 25 Apr 2017 alle ore 17:32 PDT

Il film di James Wan uscirà negli Stati Uniti il 21 dicembre del 2018. Momoa interpreterà il re di Atlantide come in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice e in Justice League, mentre Amber Heard sarà Mera.

Creato da Paul Norris e Mort Weisinger, Aquaman è comparso per la prima volta nei fumetti DC in “More Fun Comics” #73 del 1941.

