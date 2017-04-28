Come scritto da Cavill:
Voglio ringraziare personalmente tutti voi per l’intrattenimento che ci avete regalato e per aver dato vita a un esempio fantastico di come essere fan dei supereroi, a qualsiasi età e in tutto il mondo.
Qui di seguito il post dell’attore:
Fly your colours today brothers and sisters. Its National Superhero day! I personally just want to thank all of you guys and gals for keeping us so entertained and setting such a fantastic example for superhero fans, young and old, around the world. @PrattPrattPratt @Gal_Gadot @vancityreynolds @ChrisHemsworth @BenAffleck @RobertDowneyJr @MarkRuffalo @PrideOfGypsies @Rehsifyar @TheHughJackman @MargotRobbie @JoelKinnaman @ZoeSaldana @DaveBautista @VinDiesel @paulbettany @renner4real @samuelljackson @aarontaylorjohnson @officiallyelizabetholsen @nicholashoult @jamesmcavoyrealdeal @booboodaddy @sophiet @kodismitmcpheeofficial @alexandrashipppp @brielarson @tomholland2013 @imsebastianstan @chadwickboseman #DonCheadle #PaulRudd #AnthonyMackie #ChrisEvans #BradleyCooper #EzraMiller #ScarlettJohansson #SuperheroDay #TyeSheridan #BenedictCumberbatch
Fonte: CBM