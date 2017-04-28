Fai clic qui per inviare l'articolo via mail ad un amico (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

In occasione del National Superhero Day,ha ringraziato i fan dei supereroi postando una foto che lo vede vestito da Superman. L’attore, come saprete, interpreta proprio l’iconico supereroe nell’Universo Cinematografico DC Comics. La sua più recente apparizione nei panni di Kal-El è stata indi. Molte le star di vari universi cinematografici diversi taggate nel post: da, da, da, da, insieme a molti altri.

Come scritto da Cavill:

Voglio ringraziare personalmente tutti voi per l’intrattenimento che ci avete regalato e per aver dato vita a un esempio fantastico di come essere fan dei supereroi, a qualsiasi età e in tutto il mondo.