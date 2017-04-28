In occasione del National Superhero Day, Henry Cavill ha ringraziato i fan dei supereroi postando una foto che lo vede vestito da Superman. L’attore, come saprete, interpreta proprio l’iconico supereroe nell’Universo Cinematografico DC Comics. La sua più recente apparizione nei panni di Kal-El è stata in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice di Zack Snyder. Molte le star di vari universi cinematografici diversi taggate nel post: da Ben Affleck a Robert Downey Jr, da Dave Bautista a Jeremy Renner, da Hugh Jackman a Benedict Cumberbatch, da Margot RobbieZoe Saldana, insieme a molti altri.

Come scritto da Cavill:

Voglio ringraziare personalmente tutti voi per l’intrattenimento che ci avete regalato e per aver dato vita a un esempio fantastico di come essere fan dei supereroi, a qualsiasi età e in tutto il mondo.

Fly your colours today brothers and sisters. Its National Superhero day! I personally just want to thank all of you guys and gals for keeping us so entertained and setting such a fantastic example for superhero fans, young and old, around the world. @PrattPrattPratt @Gal_Gadot @vancityreynolds @ChrisHemsworth @BenAffleck @RobertDowneyJr @MarkRuffalo @PrideOfGypsies @Rehsifyar @TheHughJackman @MargotRobbie @JoelKinnaman @ZoeSaldana @DaveBautista @VinDiesel @paulbettany @renner4real @samuelljackson @aarontaylorjohnson @officiallyelizabetholsen @nicholashoult @jamesmcavoyrealdeal @booboodaddy @sophiet @kodismitmcpheeofficial @alexandrashipppp @brielarson @tomholland2013 @imsebastianstan @chadwickboseman #DonCheadle #PaulRudd #AnthonyMackie #ChrisEvans #BradleyCooper #EzraMiller #ScarlettJohansson #SuperheroDay #TyeSheridan #BenedictCumberbatch

