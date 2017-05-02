Il film, le cui riprese avranno inizio nella primavera del 2018, sarà basato su una sceneggiatura di J.D. Payne e Patrick McKay (Star Trek Beyond), basata a sua volta su uno script di John Requa e Glenn Ficarra (Focus, Crazy, Stupid, Love). L’attrazione, una delle più celebri del parco, accompagna i visitatori in una sfrenata corsa nei posti più esotici del mondo, dal Nilo al Rio delle Amazzoni.
Johnson, per l’occasione, ha da poco avuto modo di visitare il reparto Research & Development alla Disney, con l’idea di apprendere tutto lo scibile sulla celebre attrazione per immergersi completamente nel ruolo e nelle atmosfere del film.
Ecco il post di Johnson:
Mahalo from “the Vault” at DISNEY’s R&D facilities. Figured the best way to make an excellent #JungleCruise movie was to fully immerse myself in the rich history and culture of DISNEY. Big shout to the Imagineers for pulling out all the original #JungleCruise concept art from the 1950’s for me and oral/visual history lesson behind the iconic ride and it’s infamous and relentlessly entertaining “Skippers”. Fascinating to understand Walt Disney’s early idea for the #JungleCruise ride, which from the 1950’s concept art behind me, was original titled JUNGLE RIVER and meant to be enjoyed with LIVE ANIMALS at Animal Kingdom. Which as we all know, animals that live in and near an African river ain’t playin’ that game. 😂🦍 #JungleCruise will mark my fourth collaboration with the company and potential to be the best one of all of them. Shout to my buds Sean Bailey, Alan Horn and Bob Iger for being great partners. Kristin Burr you’re a rockstar. Thanks again team and see everyone down the road. This’ll be a fun one. #GreatestAdventureEver #JungleCruise
Johnson produrrà anche il progetto attraverso la Seven Bucks Productions e al suo partner Dany Garcia insieme a Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Baywatch) della Flynn Picture Co.
Fonte: CB