Un messaggio breve e semplicissimo, ovviamente: “May the 4th be with You!”
Ne approfittiamo per risegnalarvi il nostro video del commovente concerto di John Williams al quale abbiamo assistito alla Star Wars Celebration qualche settimana fa.
A #MayThe4thBeWithYou message from @RianJohnson for #StarWarsDay. pic.twitter.com/JlnWRZyn4g
— Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2017
Scritto e diretto da Rian Johnson, il film è prodotto da Ram Bergman e Kathleen Kennedy, uscirà il 15 dicembre 2017, il 13 in Italia.
Nel cast torneranno Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie.