A conclusione dello Star Wars Day, il giorno dell’anno dedicato a Star Wars (4 maggio – > “may the fourth”), il regista di Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi e il grande compositore John Williams hanno pubblicato un messaggio dagli studi di registrazione della colonna sonora del film atteso per dicembre.

Un messaggio breve e semplicissimo, ovviamente: “May the 4th be with You!”

Ne approfittiamo per risegnalarvi il nostro video del commovente concerto di John Williams al quale abbiamo assistito alla Star Wars Celebration qualche settimana fa.

 

Trovate tutte le informazioni sul film, con gli aggiornamenti e le novità, nella scheda.

Scritto e diretto da Rian Johnson, il film è prodotto da Ram Bergman e Kathleen Kennedy, uscirà il 15 dicembre 2017, il 13 in Italia.

Nel cast torneranno Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie.