La sua lunga carriera era iniziata in tv nel 1961, ma è stato soprattutto negli ultimi anni, grazie a collaborazioni con registi come Quentin Tarantino (suo grandissimo fan), Kevin Smith e Robert Rodriguez che la sua popolarità è cresciuta. Il personaggio del texas ranger Earl McGraw è comparso in Dal Tramonto all’Alba (scritto da Tarantino e diretto da Rodriguez), Kill Bill – Vol. 1 e nei due film di Grindhouse. In Kill Bill – Vol. 2 ha interpretato invece Esteban Vihaio. È stato protagonista di Dal Tramonto all’Alba 3 – la Figlia del Boia, più recentemente ha interpretato il pastore Abin Cooper in Red State di Kevin Smith, lavorando poi anche in Tusk. In Twin Peaks ha interpretato il criminale franco-canadese Jean Renault.
Proprio Smith lo ha ricordato in un lungo e commovente post su Instagram: “Michael è stato, e rimarrà sempre, il miglior attore che abbia mai conosciuto. È stato, senza dubbio, il più incredibile interprete che abbia avuto l’onore di veder lavorare”.
I hate to report that my cinematic muse #michaelparks has passed away. Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I've ever known. I wrote both #RedState and @tuskthemovie FOR Parks, I loved his acting so much. He was, hands-down, the most incredible thespian I ever had the pleasure to watch perform. And Parks brought out the absolute best in me every time he got near my set. From the moment I saw him steal the opening scene of #fromdusktildawn at an advance screening at the Sunset 5 back in the mid-90's, I said to @samosier "Could you imagine what it must be like to work with a Yoda of acting like that guy? I gotta write for him one day." It took me 15 years but my dream came true on Red State (for which Parks won Best Actor at the @sitgesfestival) and then again years later with #tusk. Only Michael Parks could have delivered the line "Is man indeed a walrus at heart?" and make it scary as fuck. My favorite memory of Michael is watching him and #johnnydepp act with and at each other, like a couple of dueling wizards, in their shared scene in Tusk. Parks was in Heaven that day, sharing the screen with another brilliant actor and creating an unforgettable performance. He elevated any flick or TV show he was in and elevated every director he ever acted for. I was so fucking blessed to have worked with this bonafide genius. But really, I was just lucky to have known him at all. My heart goes out to James (Michael's son), Oriana (Michael's wife), Quentin Tarantino (Michael's biggest fan) and any movie or music lover who was ever dazzled by the talents of Michael Parks. Farewell, old friend. I'll see you farther along… #KevinSmith #actor #genius #rip #walrusyes