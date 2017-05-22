Il Presidente degli Stati Unitiè impegnato nel primo viaggio di stato all’estero della sua amministrazione.

Nella giornata di ieri, Trump ha partecipato a un summit presso Riyadh insieme al presidente egiziano Abdel Fatah al-Sisi e al Re dell’Arabia Saudita Salman bin Abdulaziz. Durante il meeting i tre sono stati immortalati mentre tenevano le mani appoggiate su un globo d’oro. L’occasione si è rivelata chiaramente propizia per internet che ha reagito con tutta una serie di Tweet e battute in cui i tre sono stati accostati a villain cinematografici e fumettistici come Saruman alle prese con il Palantìr o Teschio Rosso e l’HYDRA.

Questa la “bizzarra photo opportunity”:

Ecco alcune reazioni:

“Everyone grab on to the cosmic sphere. It’s much better than a cosmic cube…believe me!” (HT @PresVillain) #HailHydra pic.twitter.com/7jKLQIdXRt — Ben Gross (@bhgross144) 21 maggio 2017

One #orb to find them. One orb to rule them all and in the darkness bind them. pic.twitter.com/tsFYX3pzm1 — NopeSec (@NeuralCulture) 21 maggio 2017

I am gone from Twitter for like a few hours, and now Trump is a holding a Palantír! WHAT ELSE HAVE I MISSED?! IS BANNON A WRAITH NOW?! #ORB pic.twitter.com/uZ4xthYIvm — chrisError (@chrisError) 21 maggio 2017

There are many kinds of #orb, are we sure we know which one we’re dealing with here pic.twitter.com/pXB7LyFwQ3 — Allison DeJong (@allison_dejong) 21 maggio 2017

I hate to be in the position of defending the man, but, you know, this whole #orb thing could have been much worse… pic.twitter.com/wa7zYnAn1y — Paul Melancon (@PaulMelancon) 21 maggio 2017