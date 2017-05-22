Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump è impegnato nel primo viaggio di stato all’estero della sua amministrazione.

Nella giornata di ieri, Trump ha partecipato a un summit presso Riyadh insieme al presidente egiziano Abdel Fatah al-Sisi e al Re dell’Arabia Saudita Salman bin Abdulaziz. Durante il meeting i tre sono stati immortalati mentre tenevano le mani appoggiate su un globo d’oro. L’occasione si è rivelata chiaramente propizia per internet che ha reagito con tutta una serie di Tweet e battute in cui i tre sono stati accostati a villain cinematografici e fumettistici come Saruman alle prese con il Palantìr o Teschio Rosso e l’HYDRA.

Questa la “bizzarra photo opportunity”:

 

 

Ecco alcune reazioni:

 

 