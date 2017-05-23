Hollywood e tutto il mondo hanno chiaramente ha reagito nell’immediato con dichiarazioni e tributi sui social network che vi proponiamo qui di seguito.
Roger Moore was the Bond of my childhood, the epitome of style & suaveness with a hint of danger. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/g1ZNbxNM6J
— Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) May 23, 2017
RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell.
— edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 23, 2017
R.I.P Sir Roger Moore. He was the king of cool.
— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 23, 2017
My dearest uncle Roger has passed on. What a sad, sad day this is. Loved the bones of him. Generous, funny, beautiful and kind. #ROGERMOORE
— Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) May 23, 2017
Thank you @sirrogermoore Every time you appeared on screen from childhood to adulthood you never failed to bring a smile to my face. pic.twitter.com/ctbqF77fFR
— David Walliams (@davidwalliams) May 23, 2017
@sirrogermoore My Bond. My teacher. My friend. Grateful. Heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/9Qct4nXaj8
— Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) May 23, 2017
"With the passing of @sirrogermoore, the world has lost one of its great champions for children" Exec Dir Tony Lake https://t.co/5Gqs7bQyp3 pic.twitter.com/qxMb5YZxBh
— UNICEF (@UNICEF) May 23, 2017
Tony & Sir Roger Moore were funny in The Persuaders. Already so sad this day. Children. Innocents. Hands held out 2 those affected. #allies pic.twitter.com/WsYkf6a61V
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 23, 2017
We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Roger Moore. The thoughts of Aston Martin are with his family.
— Aston Martin (@astonmartin) May 23, 2017
Farewell dearest Roger. All our love, Andrew and Madeleine
— Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 23, 2017
#RIP Roger pic.twitter.com/eh9EKIxu0G
— Duran Duran (@duranduran) May 23, 2017
Roger Moore , loved him
— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 23, 2017
Few are as kind & giving as was Roger Moore. Loving thoughts w his family & friends. He will be missed too by UNICEF pic.twitter.com/fYAEUqAaaw
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 23, 2017
Saddened @sirrogermoore passed today. Had a great chat about acting & life 6 mo. ago. Generous and kind. RIP Mr. Bond pic.twitter.com/kVd92inLNr
— Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) May 23, 2017
https://twitter.com/KrisJenner/status/867012861544980481