Sono attualmente in corso le riprese aggiuntive di, il cinecomic corale targato

Henry Cavill si è divertito a stuzzicare un po’ tutti i fan e le fan che lo seguono su Instagram postando la prima occhiata a Superman nel backstage del kolossal cinefumettistico.

Per modo di dire. Come potete constatare tramite la foto qua sotto, lo scatto, che l’attore ha impiegato per celebrare i 79 anni dalla prima apparizione del supereroe nei fumetti Action Comics avvenuta nel 1938 (mentre la creazione risale al 1933), ritrae solo le sue gambe mentre si riposa, sorseggiando un cappuccino, nella sua roulotte.

La produzione di Justice League è iniziata a Londra l’11 aprile 2016 per la regia di Zack Snyder ed è terminata il 14 ottobre in Islanda.

Nel film ci saranno Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Mera (Amber Heard) e Alfred (Jeremy Irons). Tra le new entry J.K. Simmons (commissario Gordon) e Willem Dafoe. Ben Affleck sarà anche produttore esecutivo assieme a Zack e Deborah Snyder.

La regia è di Zack Snyder, che ha dovuto lasciare il progetto in piena post-produzione a causa di una tragedia famigliare. Joss Whedon ha supervisionato il film in sua vece.

Alimentato dalla sua rinnovata fiducia nell’umanità e ispirato dal gesto d’altruismo di Superman, Bruce Wayne chiede aiuto alla sua ritrovata alleata Diana Prince, per affrontare un nemico ancora più temibile. Insieme, Batman e Wonder Woman si mettono subito al lavoro per trovare e assemblare una squadra di metaumani pronti a fronteggiare questa nuova minaccia. Ma nonostante la formazione di questa alleanza di eroi senza precedenti – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg e Flash – potrebbe essere già troppo tardi per salvare il pianeta da un attacco di proporzioni catastrofiche.

Il film arriverà nelle sale il 23 novembre 2017.