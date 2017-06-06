Henry Cavill si è divertito a stuzzicare un po’ tutti i fan e le fan che lo seguono su Instagram postando la prima occhiata a Superman nel backstage del kolossal cinefumettistico.
Per modo di dire. Come potete constatare tramite la foto qua sotto, lo scatto, che l’attore ha impiegato per celebrare i 79 anni dalla prima apparizione del supereroe nei fumetti Action Comics avvenuta nel 1938 (mentre la creazione risale al 1933), ritrae solo le sue gambe mentre si riposa, sorseggiando un cappuccino, nella sua roulotte.
Hi Everyone! I’ve been doing some Super Ruminations because this month is the 79th anniversary of Superman in Action Comics and thought it fitting to pass on this little fact. Who knew eh?? In January 1933, Jerry Siegel wrote a short story titled “The Reign of the Superman”, which was illustrated by his friend Joe Shuster and self-published in a science fiction magazine. It told the story of a bald villain with telepathic powers. Trying to create a character they could sell to newspaper syndicates,Siegel re-conceived the “superman” character as a powerful hero, sent to our world from a more advanced society. He and Shuster developed the idea into a comic strip, which they pitched unsuccessfully. National Publications was looking for a hit to accompany their success with Detective Comics, and did not have time to solicit new material. Because of the tight deadline, editor Vin Sullivan was forced to make it out of inventory and stockpile pages. Sullivan asked former coworker Sheldon Mayer if he could help. Mayer found the rejected Superman comic strips, and Sullivan told Siegel and Shuster that if they could paste them into 13 comic book pages, he would buy them. #SuperRuminations #Superman #ActionComics
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti, anche se vi ricordiamo che stiamo parlando di una tragedia terribile che merita rispetto.
La produzione di Justice League è iniziata a Londra l’11 aprile 2016 per la regia di Zack Snyder ed è terminata il 14 ottobre in Islanda.
Nel film ci saranno Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Mera (Amber Heard) e Alfred (Jeremy Irons). Tra le new entry J.K. Simmons (commissario Gordon) e Willem Dafoe. Ben Affleck sarà anche produttore esecutivo assieme a Zack e Deborah Snyder.
La regia è di Zack Snyder, che ha dovuto lasciare il progetto in piena post-produzione a causa di una tragedia famigliare. Joss Whedon ha supervisionato il film in sua vece.
Alimentato dalla sua rinnovata fiducia nell’umanità e ispirato dal gesto d’altruismo di Superman, Bruce Wayne chiede aiuto alla sua ritrovata alleata Diana Prince, per affrontare un nemico ancora più temibile. Insieme, Batman e Wonder Woman si mettono subito al lavoro per trovare e assemblare una squadra di metaumani pronti a fronteggiare questa nuova minaccia. Ma nonostante la formazione di questa alleanza di eroi senza precedenti – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg e Flash – potrebbe essere già troppo tardi per salvare il pianeta da un attacco di proporzioni catastrofiche.
Il film arriverà nelle sale il 23 novembre 2017.