L’uscita diè sempre più vicina, e così in occasione della festività del papà negli USA la Fox ha diffuso un nuovo spot del film di Matt Reeves, che potete vedere qui sotto:

Il film è appena stato mostrato alla stampa in vista del junket di Londra, e alcuni blogger e giornalisti hanno pubblicato le loro reazioni, promuovendolo a pieni voti:

Ho visto War for the Planet of the Apes – il futuro film di Batman sarà incredibile. È il blockbuster estivo più cupo che mi ricordi. Suicidio, tortura, frustate, scimmie in lacrime. È spietato.

War for the Planet of the Apes lascia a bocca aperta. Lavoro incredibile da parte di tutti gli artisti coinvolti. Sarà facilmente uno dei migliori film dell’anno.

Ho passato più di due ore ad ammirare un film davvero brillante. War for the Planet of the Apes è incredibile.

Wow, War for the Planet of the Apes è stato fantastico! Inaspettatamente commovente, colonna sonora incredibile e girato benissimo. Andate assolutamente a vederlo.

La 20th Century Fox presenta il film War – Il Pianeta delle Scimmie, sequel di Apes Revolution – Il Pianeta delle Scimmie, che ancora una volta sarà diretto da Matt Reeves. Cesare e il suo popolo di scimmie sono costretti a battersi contro un esercito di esseri umani guidati dal crudele Colonnello (Woody Harrelson). Le scimmie subiscono grosse perdite e Cesare comincia a meditare vendetta!

Michael Giacchino tornerà a occuparsi della colonna sonora. Nel cast Andy Serkis, Judy Greer, Steve Zahn, Woody Harrelson e Gabriel Chavarria.