L’uscita di The War – il Pianeta delle Scimmie è sempre più vicina, e così in occasione della festività del papà negli USA la Fox ha diffuso un nuovo spot del film di Matt Reeves, che potete vedere qui sotto:

 

 

Il film è appena stato mostrato alla stampa in vista del junket di Londra, e alcuni blogger e giornalisti hanno pubblicato le loro reazioni, promuovendolo a pieni voti:

  • Ho visto War for the Planet of the Apes – il futuro film di Batman sarà incredibile. È il blockbuster estivo più cupo che mi ricordi. Suicidio, tortura, frustate, scimmie in lacrime. È spietato.

  • War for the Planet of the Apes lascia a bocca aperta. Lavoro incredibile da parte di tutti gli artisti coinvolti. Sarà facilmente uno dei migliori film dell’anno.

  • Ho passato più di due ore ad ammirare un film davvero brillante. War for the Planet of the Apes è incredibile.

  • Wow, War for the Planet of the Apes è stato fantastico! Inaspettatamente commovente, colonna sonora incredibile e girato benissimo. Andate assolutamente a vederlo.

 

La 20th Century Fox presenta il film War – Il Pianeta delle Scimmie, sequel di Apes Revolution – Il Pianeta delle Scimmie, che ancora una volta sarà diretto da Matt Reeves.

Cesare e il suo popolo di scimmie sono costretti a battersi contro un esercito di esseri umani guidati dal crudele Colonnello (Woody Harrelson). Le scimmie subiscono grosse perdite e Cesare comincia a meditare vendetta!

Michael Giacchino tornerà a occuparsi della colonna sonora. Nel cast Andy Serkis, Judy Greer, Steve Zahn, Woody Harrelson e Gabriel Chavarria.

 

 

 

 

 

 