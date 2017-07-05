King Arthur: Il Potere della Spada, i dettagli e i packshot dell’edizione home video americana

La pellicola sarà disponibile in 4K Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray e Blu-ray dall’8 agosto negli Stati Uniti e la Warner ha diffuso online (via CBM) i dettagli degli extra presenti nonché i packshot.
Potete trovarli qua sotto (come al solito quando verranno rese note le specifiche per il nostro mercato pubblicheremo un nuovo pezzo):
Special Features:
- Arthur with Swagger – Charlie Hunnam is a gentleman, a hunk and a rebel, setting new standards as king and new rules with the ladies.
- Sword from the Stone – Director Guy Ritchie as he breathes 21st Century life and luster into England’s most iconic legend and he creates Camelot for a new audience!
- Parry and Bleed – Charlie Hunnam and other cast members get a crash course in swordplay. Vikings versus Saxons style! Building on the Past – Londinium comes to life with a new design of Medieval Urban life, built from scratch.
- Inside the Cut: The Action of King Arthur – Join stunt choreographer Eunice Huthart as she teams with Director Guy Ritchie to create the mind-blowing action of King Arthur
- Camelot in 93 Days – Friendships and romances strengthen and fray as the realities of a 93 day shoot set in.
- Legend of Excalibur – The world’s most famous sword is brought to life for a new generation.D
- Scenic Scotland – Wrapping a monumental production on location in glorious Scotland.
King Arthur: Il Potere della Spada vedrà come protagonista Charlie Hunnam, nei panni del futuro Re Artù. Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey sarà Ginevra, Eric Bana sarà Uther Pendragon, Djimon Hounsou sarà Bedivere e Jude Law sarà il villain Vortigern. L’irlandese Katie McGrath, che ha interpretato Morgana in cinque stagioni di Merlin, interpreterà un personaggio chiamato Elsa. Nel cast anche Mikael Persbrandt, Aidan Gillen.
Questa la sinossi ufficiale:
Questa coraggiosa nuova storia presenta un giovane ragazzo di nome Artù che con la sua gang di fuorilegge vive per le strade di Londonium, senza sapere nulla della vita alla quale è destinato finché non mette le mani su Excalibur – e con essa, sul suo futuro.
Istantaneamente messo alla prova dal potere di Excalibur, Artù è costretto a fare delle scelte difficili. Unendosi alla Resistenza e a una misteriosa giovane donna di nome Ginevra, dovrà imparare a tirare di spada, affrontare i suoi demoni e unire il popolo per sconfiggere il tiranno Vortigern, ladro della sua corona e assassino dei suoi genitori, per diventare Re.
Tra le location di riprese, Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, Galles e Scozia.
Ritchie e Harold figureranno come produttori assieme a Lionel Wigram, Akiva Goldsman e Tory Tunnell.
Il film è approdato al cinema il 12 maggio negli USA e il 10 in Italia.