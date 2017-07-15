D23 Expo: Star Wars – Gli Ultimi Jedi, il backstage esclusivo per l’evento di Anaheim!

Durante il panel dedicato alle pellicole live action, è stato presentato un backstage ufficiale che vi proponiamo qua sotto, insieme alla versione sottotitolata in italiano:
Go behind the scenes of Star Wars: #TheLastJedi. In theaters December 15. pic.twitter.com/5hFtptIrmJ
— Star Wars (@starwars) 15 luglio 2017
CORRELATI:
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Trovate tutte le informazioni sul film, con gli aggiornamenti e le novità, nella scheda.
Scritto e diretto da Rian Johnson, il film è prodotto da Ram Bergman e Kathleen Kennedy, uscirà il 15 dicembre 2017, il 13 in Italia.
Nel cast torneranno Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie.