D23 Expo: Star Wars – Gli Ultimi Jedi, il backstage esclusivo per l’evento di Anaheim!

Alla D23 Expo non poteva mancare, l’ottavo capitolo di Guerre Stellari che arriverà nei cinema a dicembre.

Durante il panel dedicato alle pellicole live action, è stato presentato un backstage ufficiale che vi proponiamo qua sotto, insieme alla versione sottotitolata in italiano:

Go behind the scenes of Star Wars: #TheLastJedi. In theaters December 15. pic.twitter.com/5hFtptIrmJ

— Star Wars (@starwars) 15 luglio 2017