Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, in U.S.A. il teaser trailer in 70 mm proiettato con Dunkirk

Ecco il tweet di Johnson:
A 70mm print of our teaser trailer (not new, the one that’s been out) is attached to Dunkirk this weekend. Go go go go pic.twitter.com/SWtL1QOjWi
— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) 21 luglio 2017
Scritto e diretto da Rian Johnson, il film è prodotto da Ram Bergman e Kathleen Kennedy, uscirà il 15 dicembre 2017, il 13 in Italia.
Nel cast torneranno Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.