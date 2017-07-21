VIDEOGIOCHI FUMETTI TV CINEMA
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, in U.S.A. il teaser trailer in 70 mm proiettato con Dunkirk

· · aggiornato: 21 luglio 2017 10:56
Cinema
Negli Stati Uniti il teaser trailer di Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, mostrato qualche mese fa, sarà riproposto in 70mm prima di Dunkirk nel corso del fine settimana. A rivelarlo è stato proprio Rian Johnson, regista dell’ottavo Episodio di Star Wars.

Ecco il tweet di Johnson:

 

 

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Trovate tutte le informazioni sul film, con gli aggiornamenti e le novità, nella scheda.

Scritto e diretto da Rian Johnson, il film è prodotto da Ram Bergman e Kathleen Kennedy, uscirà il 15 dicembre 2017, il 13 in Italia.

Nel cast torneranno Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.


