Ecco le immagini in cui possiamo vedere Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker e Sean Gunn:
Another behind the scenes shot of the #GuardiansInferno video (link in profile) featuring @davebautista how I always see him in my head (with little tiny angel wings) and our director @yarvoyarvo. We’ve gotten over three million hits in under 24 hours on the video and I love that you guys all love it! Thanks for all your retweets and posts! Digital downloads of #gotgvol2 available TOMORROW! #❤️ #GotG #guardiansofthegalaxy #music #disco #funk #power
The #GuardiansInferno music video by The #Sneepers ft. @davidhasselhoff is upon us NOW! I’ve wanted to share this with you guys for so long!! Directed by @yarvoyarvo! #guardiansofthegalaxyvol2 on Digital download TUESDAY and on Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K UltraHD August 22. Link to video in my profile. #love #hasselhoff #gotg #guardiansofthegalaxy #marvel #marvelstudios #music #wearegroot #procyonlotor
Questa la sinossi ufficiale di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2:
Al ritmo dell’Awesome Mixtape #2, Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2 prosegue narrando le avventure dei Guardiani mentre si inoltrano ai confini del cosmo. La squadra deve lottare per restare unita come una famiglia quando scopre i misteri sul vero padre di Peter Quill.
Vecchi nemici diventeranno nuovi alleati e i personaggi preferiti dei fan tratti dai fumetti classici giungeranno in soccorso dei nostri eroi. L’Universo Cinematografico Marvel continua ad espandersi.
Nel film tornano Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn e Glenn Close. Tra le new entry Kurt Russell, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki e Chris Sullivan.
Il film è uscito il 25 aprile 2017 in Italia, il 5 maggio negli USA.