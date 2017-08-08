James Gunn ha diffuso online via Instagram delle nuove foto scattate nel backstage di Guardians Inferno“, il coloratissimo ed eclettico video musicale della canzone realizzata per Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2.

Ecco le immagini in cui possiamo vedere Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker e Sean Gunn:

 

 

 

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Questa la sinossi ufficiale di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2:

Al ritmo dell’Awesome Mixtape #2, Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2 prosegue narrando le avventure dei Guardiani mentre si inoltrano ai confini del cosmo. La squadra deve lottare per restare unita come una famiglia quando scopre i misteri sul vero padre di Peter Quill.

Vecchi nemici diventeranno nuovi alleati e i personaggi preferiti dei fan tratti dai fumetti classici giungeranno in soccorso dei nostri eroi. L’Universo Cinematografico Marvel continua ad espandersi.

Nel film tornano Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn e Glenn Close. Tra le new entry Kurt Russell, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki e Chris Sullivan.

Il film è uscito il 25 aprile 2017 in Italia, il 5 maggio negli USA.