La Fox Searchlight
ha diffuso una serie di nuove immagini di The Shape of Water
, il nuovo film
soprannaturale/romantico di Guillermo del Toro
in uscita l’8 dicembre nelle sale americane.
Potete ammirarle qui di seguito.
Del Toro ha scritto lo script assieme a Vanessa Taylor (Game of Thrones).
Nel cast Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Octavia Spencer e Michael Stuhlbarg. Del Toro sarà regista e co-produttore assieme a Callum Greene.
La pellicola è ambientata nel 1963 ed è incentrata su una impiegata muta di un laboratorio (Hawkins) che si innamora di un uomo anfibio tenuto prigioniero (Shannon).