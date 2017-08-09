La Fox Searchlight ha diffuso una serie di nuove immagini di The Shape of Water, il nuovo film soprannaturale/romantico di Guillermo del Toro in uscita l’8 dicembre nelle sale americane.

Potete ammirarle qui di seguito.

 

Photo by Kerry Hayes. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved

Photo by Kerry Hayes. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved

Photo by Kerry Hayes. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved

Photo courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved

 

Del Toro ha scritto lo script assieme a Vanessa Taylor (Game of Thrones).

Nel cast Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Octavia Spencer e Michael Stuhlbarg. Del Toro sarà regista e co-produttore assieme a Callum Greene.

La pellicola è ambientata nel 1963 ed è incentrata su una impiegata muta di un laboratorio (Hawkins) che si innamora di un uomo anfibio tenuto prigioniero (Shannon).