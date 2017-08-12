tempo di lettura 3'

Era il 2013 quando Hayao Miyazaki annunciava, durante il Festival di Venezia , chesarebbe stato il suo ultimo film. Chi conosce bene il regista premio Oscar non ha mai creduto che potesse ritirarsi davvero, e infatti qualche tempo dopo è stato annunciato che Miyazaki stava lavorando a un nuovo cortometraggio animato con il supporto della(una tecnica che una volta detestava , ma che ha imparato ad amare ) intitolato. Insoddisfatto del risultato, il regista ha deciso di trasformare il progetto in un lungometraggio.

E così ora, tre anni dopo, apprendiamo che il 3 luglio lo Studio Ghibli ha riaperto ufficialmente il suo reparto di produzione.

Lo segnala The Playlist, che cita la traduzione dell’annuncio apparso sul sito ufficiale dello studio di animazione, secondo cui Miyazaki sta lavorando insieme ai suoi principali collaboratori, e che si sono appena svolte le selezioni per nuovi animatori e membri dello staff per la nuova produzione che non ha ancora una data ufficiale di inizio lavorazione. Lo studio segnala di non aver mai ricevuto tante candidature, molte provenienti dall’estero: i prescelti verranno formati a partire da ottobre per sei mesi, e verranno poi integrati nella produzione.

Non è chiaro se il film in questione sia Boro the Caterpillar o un altro progetto, né se sarà in animazione a mano, in CGI o in tecnica mista. Al momento sappiamo solo che il film dovrebbe uscire in tempo per le Olimpiadi di Tokyo 2020, quando Miyazaki avrà quasi ottant’anni. Il corto, intanto, doveva essere proiettato al Museo Ghibli a partire da luglio ma non è stato ancora programmato: è possibile che, nel caso il lungometraggio sia proprio Boro the Caterpillar, il corto sia stato messo da parte.

Vi terremo aggiornati!

Miyazaki originally hoped to finish Boro The Caterpillar by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Currently, Miyazaki’s passion project is currently scheduled for a 2021 release, when Miyazaki turns 80.

Miyazaki is easily the greatest living animator today. His capacity for imaginative and profound storytelling is unrivaled, even as Japan and the rest of the world scramble to find a successor to the oft-called Godfather of Animation. Studio Ghibli, which Miyazaki co-founded with Isao Takahata and was responsible for the bulk of its award-winning films, was also at a loss when Miyazaki announced that he would retire — for real this time, he swore. In a post-Miyazaki world, the studio shuttered its feature film department and focused on bringing small acclaimed films like The Red Turtle to wide release, or collaborative projects like the Polygon Pictures partnership for Ronja the Robber’s Daughter series on Amazon Prime.

But Miyazaki has done this dance before. His first flirtation with retirement came with Princess Mononoke in 1997, which at the time he repeatedly called his last chance to make an epic action film (I don’t have an article to cite for this, it was in the Princess Mononoke special features which I have watched back to front). His fantastical masterpiece Spirited Away brought him out of this “retirement” in 2001, winning him his only Academy Award and getting him back in the director’s seat for three more movies. His final “retirement” was in 2013, and we all know what happened with that.

I could not be happier that Miyazaki is back for the foreseeable future. Spirited Away was a formative movie for me, and all of his films have led me on the path to becoming a movie buff. Although I worry about his well-being, as Miyazaki likes to be involved in every aspect of his movies’ productions and often insisted on drawing the key art himself, I’m confident that he will never truly retire. Just watch one of the many documentaries about Miyazaki — Never-Ending Man was specifically about how Miyazaki co