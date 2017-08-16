La pellicola segue la vicenda dell’ex agente dell’FBI Will Ford (Johnson) specializzato nel recupero di ostaggi finito a lavorare per la sicurezza nei grattacieli. Incaricato della security di un grattacielo in Cina ritenuto il più sicuro del mondo, l’uomo dovrà affrontare un enorme incendio scoppiato all’interno dell’edificio, trovare i responsabili e salvare la propria famiglia.
Del cast fanno parte anche Chin Han (Ghost In the Shell) e Pablo Schreiber (American Gods, Orange is the New Black).
La release nelle sale americane è fissata per il 18 luglio 2018.
Nella foto, disponibile qui sotto, vediamo Johnson insieme al regista Rawson Marshall Thurber e al direttore della fotografia Robert Elswit (Il Petroliere, Vizio di Forma):
Dream team. Officially kicking off DAY 1 of shooting our action thriller #SKYSCRAPER. To my right, our director/writer @RawsonThurber. To my left, the real star of our movie, legendary cinematographer and Oscar winner, #RobertElswit. From ROGUE NATION and GHOST PROTOCOL to MICHAEL CLAYTON to THE TOWN and to his Oscar win for one of my favorite films, THERE WILL BE BLOOD. Robert’s on the Mt. Rushmore of Cinematographers and I’m grateful and inspired to work with this legendary bad ass. What a dream team and crew I’m honored to create and drop sweat with. Day 1 and takin’ it to new heights. Literally. #TallestBuildingInTheWorld #SKYSCRAPER #Day1 #ThurberJohnsonElswit