tempo di lettura 1'Online è approdato un nuovo poster di Logan Lucky, il progetto diretto da Steven Soderbergh con protagonisti Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig e Adam Driver.
Lo potete vedere qui di seguito:
La pellicola, descritta come un heist movie, segue la storia di Jimmy (Tatum) e Clyde Logan (Driver), due fratelli che pianificano una grande ed elaborata rapina nel corso di una gara NASCAR ampiamente seguita.
Del cast fanno parte anche Hilary Swank, Katherine Heigl, Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Katherine Waterston, Katie Holmes, David Denman, Jack Quaid e Seth MacFarlane.
Logan Lucky uscirà il 18 agosto 2017 negli USA.
FONTE: Impawards