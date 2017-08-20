tempo di lettura 1'La Warner Bros. Animation e DC Entertainment hanno diffuso online il primo trailer di Batman vs. Two-Face, film animato in cui il compianto Adam West (scomparso a giugno) presta per l’ultima volta la voce al Cavaliere Oscuro.
Il lungometraggio, sequel di Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders del 2016, sarà disponibile negli Stati Uniti in versione home video dal 17 ottobre.
Nel cast vocale troviamo anche William Shatner (Due Facce) Burt Ward (Robin), Julie Newmar (Catwoman), Jeff Bergman, Sirena Irwin, Thomas Lennon, Lee Meriwether, William Salyers, Lynne Marie Stewart, Jim Ward, Steven Weber e Wally Wingert.
Ecco il trailer: