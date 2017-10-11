Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, William Shatner si diverte a trollare i fan e Mark Hamill con un poster di soli porg

William Shatner (AKA il Capitano Kirk), dopo l’uscita del nuovo trailer di Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi si è divertito a trollare i fan di Guerre Stellari con alcuni tweet chiamati a punzecchiare anche lo stesso amico e collega Mark Hamill. Il tutto, naturalmente, a suon di porg, come testimonia il simpatico poster ritoccato con cui Shatner ha iniziato l’ironica discussione:
I think @starwars has officially jumped the shark. 😳🙄 Wasn’t @HamillHimself supposed to be in this movie? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HFiA56hlS3
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 10 ottobre 2017
Porgs: the other white meat. #Tasteslikechicken 🐔 😉
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 10 ottobre 2017
Mary Sue? How tropish! https://t.co/BkiKfDnm4t
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 10 ottobre 2017
I think @WilliamShatner has officially jumped the snark.😜😇 You’ve got your BORGS, Bill- I’ve got my PORGS, OK? 😎 #TheFarceIsStrongInShatner https://t.co/W28T3sixr3
— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) 10 ottobre 2017
Nel cast torneranno Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern e Benicio Del Toro.
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Trovate tutte le informazioni sul film, con gli aggiornamenti e le novità, nella scheda.
Scritto e diretto da Rian Johnson, Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi è prodotto da Ram Bergman e Kathleen Kennedy, uscirà il 15 dicembre 2017, il 13 in Italia.
FONTE: ComicBook
