Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, William Shatner si diverte a trollare i fan e Mark Hamill con un poster di soli porg

Star Wars Vs. Star Trek… o quasi.

William Shatner (AKA il Capitano Kirk), dopo l’uscita del nuovo trailer di Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi si è divertito a trollare i fan di Guerre Stellari con alcuni tweet chiamati a punzecchiare anche lo stesso amico e collega Mark Hamill. Il tutto, naturalmente, a suon di porg, come testimonia il simpatico poster ritoccato con cui Shatner ha iniziato l’ironica discussione:

I think @starwars has officially jumped the shark. 😳🙄 Wasn’t @HamillHimself supposed to be in this movie? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HFiA56hlS3

I think @WilliamShatner has officially jumped the snark.😜😇 You’ve got your BORGS, Bill- I’ve got my PORGS, OK? 😎 #TheFarceIsStrongInShatner https://t.co/W28T3sixr3

— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) 10 ottobre 2017