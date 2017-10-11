BadTaste.itArticoliCuriosità

Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, William Shatner si diverte a trollare i fan e Mark Hamill con un poster di soli porg

· · aggiornato il 11 ottobre 2017 alle 13:48
Curiosità
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi di 14 dicembre 2017
tempo di lettura 2'
Star Wars Vs. Star Trek… o quasi.

William Shatner (AKA il Capitano Kirk), dopo l’uscita del nuovo trailer di Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi si è divertito a trollare i fan di Guerre Stellari con alcuni tweet chiamati a punzecchiare anche lo stesso amico e collega Mark Hamill. Il tutto, naturalmente, a suon di porg, come testimonia il simpatico poster ritoccato con cui Shatner ha iniziato l’ironica discussione:

 

 

 

 

Nel cast torneranno Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern e Benicio Del Toro.

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Trovate tutte le informazioni sul film, con gli aggiornamenti e le novità, nella scheda.

Scritto e diretto da Rian Johnson, Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi è prodotto da Ram Bergman e Kathleen Kennedy, uscirà il 15 dicembre 2017, il 13 in Italia.

FONTE: ComicBook

POTREBBE INTERESSARTI

Star Wars: Rian Johnson contro il clickbait “Hanno completamente cambiato il senso delle mie parole”
Star Wars: Rian Johnson contro il clickbait “Hanno completamente cambiato il senso delle mie parole”
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, in un nuovo video Daisy Ridley resiste alle domande dei… “colleghi”!
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, in un nuovo video Daisy Ridley resiste alle domande dei… “colleghi”!
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, il teaser trailer in versione LEGO dei fratelli Toscano!
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, il teaser trailer in versione LEGO dei fratelli Toscano!
Ufficiale – Star Wars: Episodio VIII si intitolerà The Last Jedi
Ufficiale – Star Wars: Episodio VIII si intitolerà The Last Jedi
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, in U.S.A. il teaser trailer in 70 mm proiettato con Dunkirk
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, in U.S.A. il teaser trailer in 70 mm proiettato con Dunkirk
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, anche Judi Dench vuole sapere da Daisy Ridley chi è l’ultimo Jedi
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, anche Judi Dench vuole sapere da Daisy Ridley chi è l’ultimo Jedi

Video Correlati

Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, ecco lo spettacolare trailer finale anche in italiano!
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, ecco lo spettacolare trailer finale anche in italiano!
Star Wars: svelato ufficialmente il LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon!
Star Wars: svelato ufficialmente il LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon!

GALLERIE CORRELATE

Foto ufficiali | Star Wars Gli Ultimi Jedi
Foto ufficiali | Star Wars Gli Ultimi Jedi
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi al Comic-Con di San Diego 2017
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi al Comic-Con di San Diego 2017
TAG