In particolare vediamo Hank Pym (Douglas) nientemeno che con una divisa dell’FBI. Inoltre, notiamo che Ant-Man e Wasp hanno ora elmetti retrattili:
Al fianco di Paul Rudd, Michael Pena, Michael Douglas ed Evangeline Lilly, Laurence Fishburne sarà il Dr. Bill Foster (che nei fumetti diventa Goliath), Walton Goggins sarà Sonny Burch, Randall Park sarà l’Agente Jimmy Woo, mentre Hannah John-Kamen interpreterà la villain Ghost e Michelle Pfeiffer sarà Hope Van Dyne.
Scritto da Andrew Barrer e Gabriel Ferrari, Ant-Man and the Wasp è diretto da Peyton Reed e uscirà il 6 luglio 2018.
