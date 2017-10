Aquaman: le riprese del film di James Wan sono terminate

The countdown begins. @guinnessus to start spaghetti for dinner and @penfolds till we burn our it down . Big mad crazy love to my MERA. @amberheard My rider we went through some heavy shit mama. I'm super proud of you. Congrats. My crew and cast these awesome studios. Australia I fucking love ya. Aloha j. Ps sorry I can't be at the game all blacks gotta wrap Aquaman. I know you'll win we always do. #allblackeveything #loveyouaustralia @villageroadshowstudios

