tempo di lettura 2'

Uno dei poster de, thriller diretto da(Lasciami Entrare, La Talpa) con protagonista, ha generato online una vera e propria “valanga” di meme e di commenti ironici, pronti a scomodare tanto Olaf diquanto Jack Frost con Michael Keaton.

Ve ne proponiamo alcuni qui di seguito:

never getting tired of this. these posters should be mandated to stay up forever pic.twitter.com/FZ4CDS2ygo — David Sims (@davidlsims) 9 ottobre 2017

TFW Harold from Marketing forgets to bring hummus for the office party pic.twitter.com/iOYfHRiqPC — Will Goss (@williambgoss) 20 ottobre 2017

I think Olaf’s evil twin brother starred in THE SNOWMAN tbh — Sarah R. Hatch (@SarahRHatch) 20 ottobre 2017

Wow THE SNOWMAN looks chilling pic.twitter.com/i83Kl6ItJW — Jesse Knight (@Superfluously) 20 ottobre 2017

i gave you all the clues pic.twitter.com/uCszpbf7Bw — pilot (@pilotbacon) 10 ottobre 2017

hello mister police pic.twitter.com/FVmcgUQmBw — check pinned 📌 (@scottmccallonme) 20 ottobre 2017

The stick figure snowman from the Snowman movie poster responds to the overwhelmingly negative reviews for the film pic.twitter.com/GvkvvLkZCg — Ghostface Vigillah (@HubertVigilla) 20 ottobre 2017

The Greatest Snowman (2017) pic.twitter.com/0T6EOcXChI — Cameron Scheetz (@cameronscheetz) 19 ottobre 2017

mister police. you could have saved her. i gave you all the clues. pic.twitter.com/HMSaqGAYPU — Quentin Gore-is 👻 (@ZombiMonkey9001) 20 ottobre 2017

Ecco la sinossi ufficiale:

Investigando sulla scomparsa di una donna, avvenuta subito dopo la prima neve d’inverno, il detective (Fassbender) a capo di una squadra speciale anticrimine teme che sia tornato a colpire un inafferrabile serial killer. Grazie all’aiuto di una brillante poliziotta appena trasferita (Ferguson), il detective si trova a riaprire casi irrisolti vecchi di decenni nella speranza di trovare indizi che li colleghino al nuovo efferato delitto e sconfiggere così una mente diabolica oltre ogni immaginazione prima della prossima nevicata.

L’uomo di neve è prodotto da Tim Bevan ed Eric Fellner di Working Title (La Teoria del Tutto – The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables), al fianco di Robyn Slovo (La Talpa – Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) e Piodor Gustafsson (Millennium – Uomini che odiano le donne – The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

Fonte: Mashable