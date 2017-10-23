Uno dei poster de L’uomo di Neve, thriller diretto da Tomas Alfredson (Lasciami Entrare, La Talpa) con protagonista Michael Fassbender, ha generato online una vera e propria “valanga” di meme e di commenti ironici, pronti a scomodare tanto Olaf di Frozen quanto Jack Frost con Michael Keaton.

Ve ne proponiamo alcuni qui di seguito:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ecco la sinossi ufficiale:

Investigando sulla scomparsa di una donna, avvenuta subito dopo la prima neve d’inverno, il detective (Fassbender) a capo di una squadra speciale anticrimine teme che sia tornato a colpire un inafferrabile serial killer. Grazie all’aiuto di una brillante poliziotta appena trasferita (Ferguson), il detective si trova a riaprire casi irrisolti vecchi di decenni nella speranza di trovare indizi che li colleghino al nuovo efferato delitto e sconfiggere così una mente diabolica oltre ogni immaginazione prima della prossima nevicata.

L’uomo di neve è prodotto da Tim Bevan ed Eric Fellner di Working Title (La Teoria del Tutto – The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables), al fianco di Robyn Slovo (La Talpa – Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) e Piodor Gustafsson (Millennium – Uomini che odiano le donne – The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

Fonte: Mashable