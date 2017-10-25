tempo di lettura 2'

In attesa di scoprire i “segreti” dell’edizione italiana, che segnaleremo appena lali diffonderà alla stampa, vi proponiamo i dettagli e i packshot delle versioni home video statunitensi di, l’acclamata pellicola diche ha guadagnato ben 523 milioni di dollari al box office globale.

Le edizioni di Dunkirk in 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, in Blu-ray Combo Pack e in DVD arriveranno in commercio a dicembre e conterranno:

· Creation: Revisiting the Miracle

· Creation: Dunkerque

· Creation: Expanding the Frame

· Creation: The In-Camera Approach

· Land: Rebuilding the Mole

· Land: The Army On the Beach

· Land: Uniform Approach

· Air: Taking to the Air

· Air: Inside the Cockpit

· Sea: Assembling the Naval Fleet

· Sea: Launching the Moonstone

· Sea: Taking to the Sea

· Sea: Sinking the Ships

· Sea: The Little Ships

· Conclusion: Turning Up the Tension

· Conclusion: The Dunkirk Spirit

Questi i packshot:

Queste le note di produzione ufficiali: