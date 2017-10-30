tempo di lettura 1'Halloween ad Hollywood è particolarmente sentito, fatto che ogni anno viene confermato dai più eccentrici, fantasiosi e ironici costumi scelti dalle più disparate star per affrontare la notte più terrificante dell’anno.
Nella gallery sottostante potete vedere alcuni dei costumi più curiosi e simpatici scelti dalle star quest’anno (alcuni davvero geniali), da Bruce Willis a Channing Tatum.
“You’ll never make it.”, they said. “It’s basically impossible.”, they said. “You’ll end up looking like two sad birds!!”, they said. WELL GUESS WHAT? WE SPENT 3 HOURS MAKING THESE COSTUMES AND WE HAVE PREVAILED AND I REGRET NOTHING!!! Thanks for sharing this Halloween with me, @kimcoopie, you are MY PORG FRIEND IN CRIME 💯👯🐧🐦❤️👍🏼👽HAPPIEST OF HALLOWEENS TO YOU!! 🎃👻💀
FONTE: Instagram, People
