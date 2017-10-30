È un fatto ormai assodato che su Internet ci sono degli argomenti destinati a far discutere in maniera estremamente animata.

In questa categoria, rientrano anche i cinecomic, genere filmico attualmente molto in voga: sul web, i fan di questa o quella casa editrice (e principalmente si parla di Marvel e DC) si scannano quotidianamente per le ragioni più futili.

Tanto che, recentemente, James Gunn, regista dei Marvel Studios, ma grande amante dei supereroi e dei fumetti a prescindere dal “marchio di fabbrica” è rientrato a gamba tesa sulla questione invitando tutti a “darsi una calmata” specie in relazione al “controverso” Batman v Superman di Zack Snyder.

Ecco la nostra traduzione dei Tweet del filmmaker:

1 Ogni volta che menziono qualcosa della DC, non importa cosa, il mio feed si trasforma in un match di grida su Batman v Superman 2 Ragazzi, nessuno di voi riuscirà a convincere il prossimo – state solo sprecando energie. 3 Per lo meno, quando vi urlate addosso su Trump, si tratta di un tema di importanza internazionale 4 Ma BvS è un film di due anni fa che ad alcune persone è piaciuto, ad altre no. Perché l’opinione del prossimo è così importante per voi? 6 Perché sprecate tutto questo tempo riversandovi addosso tutta questa rabbia? È sciocco. Per piacere, basta farlo in questo modo 7 Ma, almeno, se lo fate non taggatemi. Ho già silenziato molti di voi, ma non tutti. Grazie.

 

 

 