tempo di lettura 1'Secondo quanto riportato dall’Hollywood Reporter Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult e George MacKay (Capitan Fantastic) sarebbero entrati a far parte del cast di True History of the Kelly Gang, western diretto da Justin Kurzel (Assassin’s Creed, Macbeth).
Basato sull’omonimo libro di Peter Carey, e su una sceneggiatura di Shaun Grant, il film sarà incentrato sulla storia del noto fuorilegge Ned Kelly (MacKay).
Nel cast troviamo anche Essie Davis (Babadook), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things, Power Rangers), Sean Keenan, Harry Greenwood, Thomasin McKenzie e Earl Cave.
Le riprese inizieranno ufficialmente il prossimo anno in Australia.