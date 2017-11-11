A ridosso di uno strapiombo, durante le riprese di Mission: Impossible 6, Henry Cavill non si è lasciato sfuggire l’occasione di scherzare. In una foto postata su Instagram, l’attore ha messo in risalto come i cavi di sicurezza ai quali è agganciato sembrino attaccati ai suoi capezzoli. Da notare, inoltre, l’hashtag #MoustacheImpossible in riferimento alla curiosa questione dei baffi dell’attore (baffi che ha dovuto mantenere anche durante le riprese aggiuntive di Justice League).

I dettagli sulla trama del film, lo ricordiamo, sono ancora in gran parte segreti. Le riprese sono tuttora in corso.

Ecco la foto postata da Cavill:

 

 

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Nel cast del sesto capitolo di Mission: Impossible torneranno, insieme a Tom Cruise, anche Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames e Jeremy Renner, oltre a Vanessa Kirby e Henry Cavill. Alla regia del film torna Christopher McQuarrie (già regista di Mission: Impossible – Rogue NationJack Reacher – La Prova Decisiva e premio Oscar per la sceneggiatura de I Soliti Sospetti di Bryan Singer).

L’uscita di Mission Impossible 6 è attualmente prevista per il 27 luglio del 2018.

