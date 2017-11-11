I dettagli sulla trama del film, lo ricordiamo, sono ancora in gran parte segreti. Le riprese sono tuttora in corso.
Ecco la foto postata da Cavill:
Aside from my fashionable nipple attachments this didn’t feel so bad. Turns out that behind me is a 1980ft almost sheer drop. I say “turns out” but my adrenaline was extremely aware of it at the time! Seriously though, I am so appreciative of all the incredible places that this movie has taken me and all of the wild and wonderful things that it has asked me to do. #MI6 #MoustacheImpossible #Norway
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Nel cast del sesto capitolo di Mission: Impossible torneranno, insieme a Tom Cruise, anche Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames e Jeremy Renner, oltre a Vanessa Kirby e Henry Cavill. Alla regia del film torna Christopher McQuarrie (già regista di Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Jack Reacher – La Prova Decisiva e premio Oscar per la sceneggiatura de I Soliti Sospetti di Bryan Singer).
L’uscita di Mission Impossible 6 è attualmente prevista per il 27 luglio del 2018.
Fonte: Collider