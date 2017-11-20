Nei giorni in cui il blockbuster era in lavorazione, anzi, nello specifico, durante la lunga sessione di riprese aggiuntive tenuta da Joss Whedon, una questione molto discussa è stata quella relativa ai baffi di Henry Cavill. Dal momento che i reshoot del film si sono sovrapposti agli impegni di Cavill sul set di Mission: Impossible 6, l’attore ha dovuto tenere i suoi baffi e la produzione del cinefumetto DC ha provveduto a rimuoverli digitalmente tramite interventi di post-produzione. Un’operazione non semplicissima, come vi abbiamo spiegato in questo articolo.
Il risultato del trattamento di make up digitale è ora sotto gli occhi di tutti e, anche se i baffi sono effettivamente assenti, l’impiego del digitale è ben visibile in svariati momenti.
Internet, chiaramente, ha reagito a modo suo: con ironia e sarcasmo.
A seguire potete trovare alcuni dei tweet più divertenti approdati online:
Honestly they should have just let Henry Cavill keep the mustache. I mean look at him. pic.twitter.com/DejTC16uNu
— Scott Frerichs (@KaiserNeko) 17 novembre 2017
Henry Cavill’s mustache could not be contained by mere human CGI pic.twitter.com/TnxdpbeNVT
— Zack (@Blankzilla) 16 novembre 2017
Drink every time you can spot Henry Cavill’s CGI mustache mouth.
— Emma Williams (@thatemmaline) 17 novembre 2017
Reboot the DCEU but keep Amy Adams (and Henry Cavill’s Mustache). pic.twitter.com/XsVJVkoF1g
— Kareem Yasin (@thekareem) 18 novembre 2017
Amazing work fixing Superman’s mustache, guys. pic.twitter.com/ccKXKtXeof
— John W. Smith (@JohnWSmith) 17 novembre 2017
Oh I see they hired Conan’s team to remove Cavill’s mustache using the best computer technologies pic.twitter.com/XrHd4g86Kg
— ben burbank (@bburbank) 17 novembre 2017
I for one do not agree with WB’s decision to replace Henry Cavill’s mustache with Christopher Plummer pic.twitter.com/YnVY8T5ueB
— Plymouth Ock (@FanSince09) 17 novembre 2017
From a Batman News commenter… 😂
How to remove a Superman mustache the WB way:
1. Open Photoshop.
2. Click the clone stamp tool.
3. Brush off the stache for about 2 minutes by cloning other parts of the face
4. Do it frame by frame.
And you’re done. pic.twitter.com/TJmI3yJuzm
— Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) 17 novembre 2017
The process of digitally removing #HenryCavill‘s mustache is probably not as easy as you would think…https://t.co/9PTyDBHGMp pic.twitter.com/KimnPZD7io
— IGN (@IGN) 18 novembre 2017
I think the easier solution was to give everyone else big fake mustaches to match Henry Cavill’s. Boom: The Mustache League. Fixed your movie.
— Mikey Neumann (@mikeyface) 18 novembre 2017
I don’t understand the complaints. The cgi removal of Henry Cavill’s mustache is barely noticeable. pic.twitter.com/nKoUrqj6y8
— Connor Behrens (@ConnorFilm) 17 novembre 2017
La produzione di Justice League è iniziata a Londra l’11 aprile 2016 per la regia di Zack Snyder ed è terminata il 14 ottobre in Islanda.
Zack Snyder ha dovuto lasciare il progetto in piena post-produzione a causa di una tragedia famigliare. Joss Whedon ha supervisionato il film in sua vece. Chris Terrio e Joss Whedon hanno scritto il film su una storia di Terrio e Zack Snyder.
Alimentato dalla sua rinnovata fiducia nell’umanità e ispirato dal gesto d’altruismo di Superman, Bruce Wayne chiede aiuto alla sua ritrovata alleata Diana Prince, per affrontare un nemico ancora più temibile. Insieme, Batman e Wonder Woman si mettono subito al lavoro per trovare e assemblare una squadra di metaumani pronti a fronteggiare questa nuova minaccia. Ma nonostante la formazione di questa alleanza di eroi senza precedenti – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg e Flash – potrebbe essere già troppo tardi per salvare il pianeta da un attacco di proporzioni catastrofiche.
Il film è uscito nelle sale il 16 novembre 2017.
