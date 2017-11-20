tempo di lettura 3'

, il kolossal supereroistico della, è ormai arrivato nelle sale.

Nei giorni in cui il blockbuster era in lavorazione, anzi, nello specifico, durante la lunga sessione di riprese aggiuntive tenuta da Joss Whedon, una questione molto discussa è stata quella relativa ai baffi di Henry Cavill. Dal momento che i reshoot del film si sono sovrapposti agli impegni di Cavill sul set di Mission: Impossible 6, l’attore ha dovuto tenere i suoi baffi e la produzione del cinefumetto DC ha provveduto a rimuoverli digitalmente tramite interventi di post-produzione. Un’operazione non semplicissima, come vi abbiamo spiegato in questo articolo.

Il risultato del trattamento di make up digitale è ora sotto gli occhi di tutti e, anche se i baffi sono effettivamente assenti, l’impiego del digitale è ben visibile in svariati momenti.

Internet, chiaramente, ha reagito a modo suo: con ironia e sarcasmo.

A seguire potete trovare alcuni dei tweet più divertenti approdati online:

Honestly they should have just let Henry Cavill keep the mustache. I mean look at him. pic.twitter.com/DejTC16uNu — Scott Frerichs (@KaiserNeko) 17 novembre 2017

Henry Cavill’s mustache could not be contained by mere human CGI pic.twitter.com/TnxdpbeNVT — Zack (@Blankzilla) 16 novembre 2017

Drink every time you can spot Henry Cavill’s CGI mustache mouth. — Emma Williams (@thatemmaline) 17 novembre 2017

Reboot the DCEU but keep Amy Adams (and Henry Cavill’s Mustache). pic.twitter.com/XsVJVkoF1g — Kareem Yasin (@thekareem) 18 novembre 2017

Amazing work fixing Superman’s mustache, guys. pic.twitter.com/ccKXKtXeof — John W. Smith (@JohnWSmith) 17 novembre 2017

Oh I see they hired Conan’s team to remove Cavill’s mustache using the best computer technologies pic.twitter.com/XrHd4g86Kg — ben burbank (@bburbank) 17 novembre 2017

I for one do not agree with WB’s decision to replace Henry Cavill’s mustache with Christopher Plummer pic.twitter.com/YnVY8T5ueB — Plymouth Ock (@FanSince09) 17 novembre 2017

From a Batman News commenter… 😂 How to remove a Superman mustache the WB way: 1. Open Photoshop.

2. Click the clone stamp tool.

3. Brush off the stache for about 2 minutes by cloning other parts of the face

4. Do it frame by frame.

And you’re done. pic.twitter.com/TJmI3yJuzm — Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) 17 novembre 2017

The process of digitally removing #HenryCavill‘s mustache is probably not as easy as you would think…https://t.co/9PTyDBHGMp pic.twitter.com/KimnPZD7io — IGN (@IGN) 18 novembre 2017

I think the easier solution was to give everyone else big fake mustaches to match Henry Cavill’s. Boom: The Mustache League. Fixed your movie. — Mikey Neumann (@mikeyface) 18 novembre 2017

I don’t understand the complaints. The cgi removal of Henry Cavill’s mustache is barely noticeable. pic.twitter.com/nKoUrqj6y8 — Connor Behrens (@ConnorFilm) 17 novembre 2017

La produzione di Justice League è iniziata a Londra l’11 aprile 2016 per la regia di Zack Snyder ed è terminata il 14 ottobre in Islanda.

Nel film ci saranno Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Mera (Amber Heard) e Alfred (Jeremy Irons). Tra le new entry J.K. Simmons (commissario Gordon) e Willem Dafoe. Ben Affleck sarà anche produttore esecutivo assieme a Zack e Deborah Snyder.

Zack Snyder ha dovuto lasciare il progetto in piena post-produzione a causa di una tragedia famigliare. Joss Whedon ha supervisionato il film in sua vece. Chris Terrio e Joss Whedon hanno scritto il film su una storia di Terrio e Zack Snyder.

Alimentato dalla sua rinnovata fiducia nell’umanità e ispirato dal gesto d’altruismo di Superman, Bruce Wayne chiede aiuto alla sua ritrovata alleata Diana Prince, per affrontare un nemico ancora più temibile. Insieme, Batman e Wonder Woman si mettono subito al lavoro per trovare e assemblare una squadra di metaumani pronti a fronteggiare questa nuova minaccia. Ma nonostante la formazione di questa alleanza di eroi senza precedenti – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg e Flash – potrebbe essere già troppo tardi per salvare il pianeta da un attacco di proporzioni catastrofiche.

Il film è uscito nelle sale il 16 novembre 2017.