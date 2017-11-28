Com’è noto, nelle sale Coco non sarà preceduto da un corto Pixar ma da Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, dedicato al personaggio introdotto nel Classico Disney del 2013.

Negli Stati Uniti, la mossa non sembra essere stata particolarmente apprezzata da molti fan della Pixar. In molti hanno difatti usato Twitter criticare aspramente sia l’abbinamento tra il corto e il film sia il corto nello specifico.

Con una durata di oltre 20 minuti, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure viene inoltre bollato da molti spettatori come troppo lungo (a tal punto che, dopo svariati minuti, alcuni utenti hanno avuto il dubbio di trovarsi nella sala sbagliata).

Ecco alcune delle critiche apparse online:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coco racconta la storia del giovane Miguel che sogna di diventare un celebre musicista come il suo idolo Ernesto de la Cruz ma non capisce perché in famiglia sia severamente bandita qualsiasi forma di musica, da generazioni. Desideroso di dimostrare il proprio talento, a seguito di una misteriosa serie di eventi Miguel finisce per ritrovarsi nella sorprendente e variopinta Terra dell’Aldilà. Lungo il cammino, si imbatte nel simpatico e truffaldino Hector; insieme intraprenderanno uno straordinario viaggio alla scoperta della storia, mai raccontata, della famiglia di Miguel.

Diretto da Lee Unkrich e Adrian Molina (story artist di Monsters University) e prodotto da Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3 – La Grande Fuga), il film uscirà il 22 novembre negli USA e a Natale in Italia.

