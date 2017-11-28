tempo di lettura 3'

Com’è noto, nelle salenon sarà preceduto da un corto Pixar ma da, dedicato al personaggio introdotto nel Classico Disney del 2013.

Negli Stati Uniti, la mossa non sembra essere stata particolarmente apprezzata da molti fan della Pixar. In molti hanno difatti usato Twitter criticare aspramente sia l’abbinamento tra il corto e il film sia il corto nello specifico.

Con una durata di oltre 20 minuti, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure viene inoltre bollato da molti spettatori come troppo lungo (a tal punto che, dopo svariati minuti, alcuni utenti hanno avuto il dubbio di trovarsi nella sala sbagliata).

Ecco alcune delle critiche apparse online:

making us endure Olaf’s Frozen Adventure to get to Coco is a metaphor for the Mexican American experience I just haven’t figured out how yet — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) 27 novembre 2017

This #OlafsFrozenAdventure short is absolutely painful to sit through. Get on with #Coco !!! — Chandler Walden (@ChandlerWayz) 22 novembre 2017

Running Olaf’s Frozen Adventure before CoCo was just weird. Lasted way longer than expected and had some thinking they were in the wrong movie. #OlafsFrozenAdventure — Frazier Comma K (@papparotzi) 26 novembre 2017

What made Disney think its a good idea to put a 25min Olaf short into a Pixar Movie

Excuse me Disney but I want to see some quallity stuff and not the shit snowman — RainbowScreen🍦 (@RainbowScreen1) 27 novembre 2017

#OlafsFrozenAdventure was cute but so long 😩 my dad thought we tricked him into going to see that instead of #PixarCoco hahaha 😥 — Ohtee.Ohtee♡ (@osassytee_) 24 novembre 2017

BRUH, THESE “SHORT” ANIMATED FILMS BEFORE DISNEY’S MAIN FEATURE ARE GETTING RIDICULOUS. THIS ONE IS 21 MINUTES LONG AND I DON’T GIVE A SHIT ABOUT OLAF AND HIS BULLSHIT FROZEN ADVENTURE. MY MOM IS QUICKLY LOSING INTEREST AND SHE’S GONNA BE ASLEEP BEFORE WE WATCH COCO! — Bryan R. (@ProbablyBryan) 23 novembre 2017

On a side note, #OlafsFrozenAdventure was a total cringe fest that was always either boring or oddly entertaining for all the wrong reasons. Every time a new song broke out, there were audible sighs from the audience. — Mitchell Black (@mitch_black4012) 26 novembre 2017

Coco racconta la storia del giovane Miguel che sogna di diventare un celebre musicista come il suo idolo Ernesto de la Cruz ma non capisce perché in famiglia sia severamente bandita qualsiasi forma di musica, da generazioni. Desideroso di dimostrare il proprio talento, a seguito di una misteriosa serie di eventi Miguel finisce per ritrovarsi nella sorprendente e variopinta Terra dell’Aldilà. Lungo il cammino, si imbatte nel simpatico e truffaldino Hector; insieme intraprenderanno uno straordinario viaggio alla scoperta della storia, mai raccontata, della famiglia di Miguel.

Diretto da Lee Unkrich e Adrian Molina (story artist di Monsters University) e prodotto da Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3 – La Grande Fuga), il film uscirà il 22 novembre negli USA e a Natale in Italia.

