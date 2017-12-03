Il disegno mostra nel dettaglio la tuta tattica indossata da Batman (Ben Affleck) durante il terzo atto del film.
#batman #tactical #conceptart for #justiceleague Always an honor to work on a bat suit. I had an incredible time working on the concept art for costume designer @michaelwilkinson in London with the amazing crew at #warnerbros #leavesdenstudios The artists on this show really brought it! Thanks to @brookedibbs @hodge1001 and Mark Trunk for being so friendly! I think I was in the Uk for a couple of months after working with the the great LA team: @constantinesekeris @pboutte @ianjoynerart @keltoncram Special thanks to Stephanie Porter the assistant costume designer that balanced her incredibly challenging job with babysitting me and making sure I didn’t get lost riding the tubes 😊 #dccomics #dccinematicuniverse #wonderwoman #cyborg #aquaman #theflash #steppenwolf #parademons #kirby #zbrush #costume #zbrushsculpt #keyshot
La produzione di Justice League è iniziata a Londra l’11 aprile 2016 per la regia di Zack Snyder ed è terminata il 14 ottobre in Islanda.
La regia è di Zack Snyder, che ha dovuto lasciare il progetto in piena post-produzione a causa di una tragedia famigliare. Joss Whedon ha supervisionato il film in sua vece. Chris Terrio e Joss Whedon hanno scritto il film su una storia di Terrio e Zack Snyder.
Alimentato dalla sua rinnovata fiducia nell’umanità e ispirato dal gesto d’altruismo di Superman, Bruce Wayne chiede aiuto alla sua ritrovata alleata Diana Prince, per affrontare un nemico ancora più temibile. Insieme, Batman e Wonder Woman si mettono subito al lavoro per trovare e assemblare una squadra di metaumani pronti a fronteggiare questa nuova minaccia. Ma nonostante la formazione di questa alleanza di eroi senza precedenti – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg e Flash – potrebbe essere già troppo tardi per salvare il pianeta da un attacco di proporzioni catastrofiche.
Il film è nelle sale dal 16 novembre 2017.
