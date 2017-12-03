tempo di lettura 2'

Grazie al conceptual artist Jerad S. Marantz possiamo ammirare un nuovo concept da lui realizzato per, cinecomic DC attualmente nelle nostre sale.

Il disegno mostra nel dettaglio la tuta tattica indossata da Batman (Ben Affleck) durante il terzo atto del film.

Trovate il concept qui di seguito:

La produzione di Justice League è iniziata a Londra l’11 aprile 2016 per la regia di Zack Snyder ed è terminata il 14 ottobre in Islanda.

Nel film ci saranno Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Mera (Amber Heard) e Alfred (Jeremy Irons). Tra le new entry J.K. Simmons (commissario Gordon) e Willem Dafoe. Ben Affleck sarà anche produttore esecutivo assieme a Zack e Deborah Snyder.

La regia è di Zack Snyder, che ha dovuto lasciare il progetto in piena post-produzione a causa di una tragedia famigliare. Joss Whedon ha supervisionato il film in sua vece. Chris Terrio e Joss Whedon hanno scritto il film su una storia di Terrio e Zack Snyder.

Alimentato dalla sua rinnovata fiducia nell’umanità e ispirato dal gesto d’altruismo di Superman, Bruce Wayne chiede aiuto alla sua ritrovata alleata Diana Prince, per affrontare un nemico ancora più temibile. Insieme, Batman e Wonder Woman si mettono subito al lavoro per trovare e assemblare una squadra di metaumani pronti a fronteggiare questa nuova minaccia. Ma nonostante la formazione di questa alleanza di eroi senza precedenti – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg e Flash – potrebbe essere già troppo tardi per salvare il pianeta da un attacco di proporzioni catastrofiche.

Il film è nelle sale dal 16 novembre 2017.

FONTE: CBM