Grazie al conceptual artist Jerad S. Marantz possiamo ammirare un nuovo concept da lui realizzato per Justice Legaue, cinecomic DC attualmente nelle nostre sale.

Il disegno mostra nel dettaglio la tuta tattica indossata da Batman (Ben Affleck) durante il terzo atto del film.

Trovate il concept qui di seguito:

 

#batman #tactical #conceptart for #justiceleague Always an honor to work on a bat suit. I had an incredible time working on the concept art for costume designer @michaelwilkinson in London with the amazing crew at #warnerbros #leavesdenstudios The artists on this show really brought it! Thanks to @brookedibbs @hodge1001 and Mark Trunk for being so friendly! I think I was in the Uk for a couple of months after working with the the great LA team: @constantinesekeris @pboutte @ianjoynerart @keltoncram Special thanks to Stephanie Porter the assistant costume designer that balanced her incredibly challenging job with babysitting me and making sure I didn’t get lost riding the tubes 😊 #dccomics #dccinematicuniverse #wonderwoman #cyborg #aquaman #theflash #steppenwolf #parademons #kirby #zbrush #costume #zbrushsculpt #keyshot

Un post condiviso da jsmarantz (@jsmarantz) in data:

LEGGI ANCHE

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

La produzione di Justice League è iniziata a Londra l’11 aprile 2016 per la regia di Zack Snyder ed è terminata il 14 ottobre in Islanda.

Nel film ci saranno Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Mera (Amber Heard) e Alfred (Jeremy Irons). Tra le new entry J.K. Simmons (commissario Gordon) e Willem Dafoe. Ben Affleck sarà anche produttore esecutivo assieme a Zack e Deborah Snyder.

La regia è di Zack Snyder, che ha dovuto lasciare il progetto in piena post-produzione a causa di una tragedia famigliare. Joss Whedon ha supervisionato il film in sua vece. Chris Terrio e Joss Whedon hanno scritto il film su una storia di Terrio e Zack Snyder.

Alimentato dalla sua rinnovata fiducia nell’umanità e ispirato dal gesto d’altruismo di Superman, Bruce Wayne chiede aiuto alla sua ritrovata alleata Diana Prince, per affrontare un nemico ancora più temibile. Insieme, Batman e Wonder Woman si mettono subito al lavoro per trovare e assemblare una squadra di metaumani pronti a fronteggiare questa nuova minaccia. Ma nonostante la formazione di questa alleanza di eroi senza precedenti – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg e Flash – potrebbe essere già troppo tardi per salvare il pianeta da un attacco di proporzioni catastrofiche.

Il film è nelle sale dal 16 novembre 2017.

FONTE: CBM