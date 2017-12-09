Grazie al conceptual artist Aleksi Briclot possiamo ammirare una serie di suggestivi concept art da lui realizzati per Thor Ranarok, il cinecomic uscito nelle sale qualche mese fa.

Nelle opere sono rappresentati Surtur, Hela, Thor, Loki, il Gran Maestro ed altri personaggi. Li potete ammirare qui di seguito:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some other early proposal for Surtur for Thor : Ragnarok. This one is not red, this one is not in fire and without muscular anatomy like the comics reference. It was cool and interesting to try some free and fresh version of this character. Taking some distance from the initial material. Giving a wide spectrum of proposals is part of the job. This one is dealing with bones (the horns are like two desicated arms), crusted lava and ancient armor. A complete joy to work under the guidance of the mighty @andyparkart letting me try some crazy stuff. #thor #thorragnarok #marvel #mcu #marvelcinematicuniverse #surtur #kirby #conceptart #asgard #instaart #marvelstudios #creature #digitalpainting #demon #inferno #muspelheim

Un post condiviso da Aleksi Briclot (@aleksibriclot) in data:

 

Thor: Ragnarok sarà l’ultimo della trilogia di Thor. Scritto da Christopher Yost e Craig Kyle, riprenderà dal finale di Thor: the Dark World, in cui veniva rivelato che Loki (Tom Hiddleston) aveva segretamente preso il trono Asgardiano camuffandosi da Odino. Diretto da Taiki Waititi, il film è girato in Australia a partire dal 4 luglio 2016.

Nel cast di ritorno Chris Hemsworth nei panni di ThorBenedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Tom Hilddeston (Loki), Idris Elba (Heimdall), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) e Anthony Hopkins (Odino).

Tra le new entry, invece, Cate Blanchett, che sarà la cattiva del film Hela; Jeff Goldblum sarà l’eccentrico Gran Maestro; Tessa Thompson (“Creed,” “Selma”) sarà Valchiria e Karl Urban, invece, interpreterà Skurge.

Il film è arrivato il 25 ottobre nelle nostre sale.

