tempo di lettura 1'Grazie a Disney Parks possiamo dare uno sguardo alla nuova attrazione con il Millennium Falcon realizzata per il nuovissimo parco a tema Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in apertura il prossimo anno (qui trovate tutti i dettagli al riguardo).
Trovate la foto qui di seguito:
“We’re home.” #starwars #galaxysedge – Learn more this Saturday at Star Wars: Galactic Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. pic.twitter.com/wGe1rUzpwH
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) 13 dicembre 2017
