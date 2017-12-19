Wil Wheaton, AKA Wesley Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation, si è presentato alla premiere di Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi sfoggiando una divisa di Star Trek, come accaduto in una puntata di The Big Bang Theory (in quel contesto si trattava della prima di Il Risveglio della Forza).

Ecco il tweet dell’attore insieme al suo pensiero (positivo) sul film:

 

 

Nel cast tornano Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern e Benicio Del Toro.

Trovate tutte le informazioni sul film, con gli aggiornamenti e le novità, nella scheda.

Scritto e diretto da Rian Johnson, Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi è prodotto da Ram Bergman e Kathleen Kennedy, è uscito il 15 dicembre 2017, il 13 in Italia.