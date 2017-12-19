Ecco il tweet dell’attore insieme al suo pensiero (positivo) sul film:
I loved #TheLastJedi! It hit all the right notes for me, and seeing it in the Chinese Theater, surrounded by my fellow nerds was glorious. The Force was with us.
Oh, and I went in costume for the first time ever, because I am a damn adult and I get to decide what that means. pic.twitter.com/mTqB0LP4hV
— Wil ‘Kick the Nazis off the tweeters’ Wheaton (@wilw) 15 dicembre 2017
Nel cast tornano Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern e Benicio Del Toro.
Trovate tutte le informazioni sul film, con gli aggiornamenti e le novità, nella scheda.
Scritto e diretto da Rian Johnson, Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi è prodotto da Ram Bergman e Kathleen Kennedy, è uscito il 15 dicembre 2017, il 13 in Italia.
