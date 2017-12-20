tempo di lettura 9'

Sono ben 341 i film che l’Academy prenderà in considerazione per la candidatura al miglior film alla 90esima edizione degli Oscar, le cui nomination verranno annunciate il 23 gennaio 2018.

Il numero complessivo è di poco superiore ai 336 del 2016 e ai 305 del 2015. I film sono stati selezionati tra tutti quelli che si sono qualificati per la nomination: per rientrare nella cateogira, un film deve uscire in un cinema della contea di Los Angeles entro la mezzanotte del 31 dicembre per un minimo di sette giorni consecutivi, deve durare più di 40 minuti e deve essere proiettato in sala in pellicola 35mm, 70mm o in digitale. Si qualificano anche film che escono in contemporanea in sala e su Netflix.

LA SHORTLIST PER LA MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Ben 141 i film che appartengono alla shortlist ufficiale per la nomination alla miglior colonna sonora. Per via del numero predominante di canzoni, I, Tonya e The Greatest Showman non sono stati inclusi, mentre Chiamami col tuo Nome e Detroit non hanno nemmeno provato a partecipare. Tra gli esclusi a sorpresa, invece, Il Filo Nascosto di Paul Thomas Anderson (musiche di Jonny Greenwood) e Dunkirk di Christopher Nolan (musiche di Hans Zimmer).

Ecco la shortlist:

“Alien: Covenant,” Jed Kurzel, composer

“All I See Is You,” Marc Streitenfeld, composer

“All the Money in the World,” Daniel Pemberton, composer

“Annabelle: Creation,” Benjamin Wallfisch, composer

“Band Aid,” Lucius, composer

“Battle of the Sexes,” Nicholas Britell, composer

“Baywatch,” Christopher Lennertz, composer

“Beauty and the Beast,” Alan Menken, composer

“The Big Sick,” Michael Andrews, composer

“Blade Runner 2049,” Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer, composers

“The Book of Henry,” Michael Giacchino, composer

“Born in China,” Barnaby Taylor, composer

“The Boss Baby,” Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro, composers

“Boston,” Jeff Beal, composer

“Brad’s Status,” Mark Mothersbaugh, composer

“Brawl in Cell Block 99,” Jeff Herriott and S. Craig Zahler, composers

“The Breadwinner,” Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, composers

“Breathe,” Nitin Sawhney, composer

“Brigsby Bear,” David Wingo, composer

“Brimstone & Glory,” Dan Romer and Benh Zeitlin, composers

“Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie,” Theodore Shapiro, composer

“Cars 3,” Randy Newman, composer

“The Circle,” Danny Elfman, composer

“Coco,” Michael Giacchino, composer

“Cries from Syria,” Martin Tillman, composer

“A Cure for Wellness,” Benjamin Wallfisch, composer

“Darkest Hour,” Dario Marianelli, composer

“Despicable Me 3,” Heitor Pereira, composer

“The Disaster Artist,” Dave Porter, composer

“A Dog’s Purpose,” Rachel Portman, composer

“Downsizing,” Rolfe Kent, composer

“Drawing Home,” Ben Holiday, composer

“Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer, composer

“Earth: One Amazing Day,” Alex Heffes, composer

“A Fantastic Woman,” Matthew Herbert, composer

“The Fate of the Furious,” Brian Tyler, composer

“Father Figures,” Rob Simonsen, composer

“Ferdinand,” John Powell, composer

“Fifty Shades Darker,” Danny Elfman, composer

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” J. Ralph, composer

“First They Killed My Father,” Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders, composers

“Get Out,” Michael Abels, composer

“A Ghost Story,” Daniel Hart, composer

“Gifted,” Rob Simonsen, composer

“The Glass Castle,” Joel P. West, composer

“Going in Style,” Rob Simonsen, composer

“Good Time,” Daniel Lopatin, composer

“Goodbye Christopher Robin,” Carter Burwell, composer

“Gook,” Roger Suen, composer

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Tyler Bates, composer

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” Atli Ӧrvarsson, composer

“Hostiles,” Max Richter, composer

“Human Flow,” Karsten Fundal, composer

“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” Jeff Beal, composer

“It,” Benjamin Wallfisch, composer

“Jane,” Philip Glass, composer

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” Henry Jackman, composer

“Justice League,” Danny Elfman, composer

“Kepler’s Dream,” Patrick Neil Doyle, composer

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” Daniel Pemberton, composer

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” Henry Jackman and Matthew Margeson, composers

“Kong: Skull Island,” Henry Jackman, composer

“LA 92,” Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, composers

“LBJ,” Marc Shaiman, composer

“Lady Bird,” Jon Brion, composer

“Lake of Fire,” Qutub-E-Kripa, composer

“Last Flag Flying,” Graham Reynolds, composer

“The Lego Batman Movie,” Lorne Balfe, composer

“The Lego Ninjago Movie,” Mark Mothersbaugh, composer

“The Leisure Seeker,” Carlo Virzì, composer

“Let It Fall,” Mark Isham, composer

“Life,” Jon Ekstrand, composer

“Logan,” Marco Beltrami, composer

“The Lost City of Z,” Christopher Spelman, composer

“Loveless,” Evgueni Galperine and Sacha Galperine, composers

“Loving Vincent,” Clint Mansell, composer

“The Man Who Invented Christmas,” Mychael Danna, composer

“Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House,” Daniel Pemberton, composer

“Marshall,” Marcus Miller, composer

“Mary and the Witch’s Flower,” Takatsugu Muramatsu, composer

“Maudie,” Michael Timmins, composer

“Molly’s Game,” Daniel Pemberton, composer

“Moomins and the Winter Wonderland,” Łukasz Targosz, composer

“The Mountain between Us,” Ramin Djawadi, composer

“Mudbound,” Tamar-kali, composer

“The Mummy,” Brian Tyler, composer

“Murder on the Orient Express,” Patrick Doyle, composer

“My Cousin Rachel,” Rael Jones, composer

“Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer,” Jun Miyake, composer

“Okja,” Jaeil Jung, composer

“Oklahoma City,” David Cieri, composer

“The Only Living Boy in New York,” Rob Simonsen, composer

“Only the Brave,” Joseph Trapanese, composer

“Our Souls at Night,” Elliot Goldenthal, composer

“Paris Can Wait,” Laura Karpman, composer

“Patti Cake$,” Geremy Jasper and Jason Binnick, composers

“Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood, composer

“The Pirates of Somalia,” Andrew Feltenstein and John Nau, composers

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” Geoff Zanelli, composer

“The Post,” John Williams, composer

“Professor Marston and the Wonder Women,” Tom Howe, composer

“The Promise,” Gabriel Yared, composer

“Pulimurugan,” Gopi Sundar, composer

“Raw,” Jim Williams, composer

“Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” James Newton Howard, composer

“Saban’s Power Rangers,” Brian Tyler, composer

“Same Kind of Different as Me,” John Paesano, composer

“The Second Coming of Christ,” Navid Hejazi, Ramin Kousha and Silvia Leonetti, composers

“Served Like a Girl,” Michael A. Levine, composer

“The Shack,” Aaron Zigman, composer

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat, composer

“Slipaway,” Tao Liu, composer

“Smurfs: The Lost Village,” Christopher Lennertz, composer

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Michael Giacchino, composer

“Split,” West Dylan Thordson, composer

“The Star,” John Paesano, composer

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams, composer

“Step,” Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq, composers

“Stronger,” Michael Brook, composer

“Suburbicon,” Alexandre Desplat, composer

“Swing Away,” Tao Zervas, composer

“Thank You for Your Service,” Thomas Newman, composer

“Their Finest,” Rachel Portman, composer

“Thelma,” Ola Fløttum, composer

“Thor: Ragnarok,” Mark Mothersbaugh, composer

“Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell, composer

“Tickling Giants,” Paul Tyan, composer

“Tommy’s Honour,” Christian Henson, composer

“Trafficked,” David Das, composer

“Transformers: The Last Knight,” Steve Jablonsky, composer

“XXX: Return of Xander Cage,” Brian Tyler and Robert Lydecker, composers

“Victoria & Abdul,” Thomas Newman, composer

“Voice from the Stone,” Michael Wandmacher, composer

“Wakefield,” Aaron Zigman, composer

“War for the Planet of the Apes,” Michael Giacchino, composer

“Wilson,” Jon Brion, composer

“Wind River,” Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, composers

“Wonder,” Marcelo Zarvos, composer

“Wonder Woman,” Rupert Gregson-Williams, composer

“Wonderstruck,” Carter Burwell, composer

“Year by the Sea,” Alexander Janko, composer