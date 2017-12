💲♓️📧 🌛®️🅾️🕎♌️📧🌛 ℹ️♌️ Ⓜ️🅾️🅾️♌️👢ℹ️⛽️♓️✝️, 💲✝️®️🅰️🆖👢📧🌛 🅱️🌱 ♓️📧®️ 🅾️🕎♌️ 🅱️®️🅰️ My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her. We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might “see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises”. And she did. I love you times infinity. 🌜👙🌛

