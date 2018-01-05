tempo di lettura 2'Sono state annunciate le nomination ai WGA Awards, i premi del sindacato degli sceneggiatori (Writers Guild) che si dividono in miglior sceneggiatura originale, miglior sceneggiatura adattata e miglior documentario. Le categorie riflettono quelle degli Oscar, e per questo motivo spesso nomination e premi riflettono quelli dell’Academy, anche se il regolamento della WGA è diverso da quello degli Oscar, e quindi chi viene escluso dai primi non per forza non ottiene una nomination ai secondi. Tra gli esclusi ai WGA Awards di quest’anno troviamo Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri (che invece verrà molto probabilmente nominato all’Oscar), L’Ora più Buia, Victoria & Abdul e The Killing of a Sacred Deer.
Un anno fa i vincitori Moonlight (sceneggiatura originale) e Arrival (sceneggiatura adattata) vinsero i rispettivi Oscar. I premi di quest’anno verranno assegnati l’11 febbraio.
Trovate la lista dei nominati qui sotto, tra tutti spicca senza dubbio la presenza di Logan, vero outsider rispetto a titoli già presenti nelle nomination di numerose altre guild.
SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
- “The Big Sick,” Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani; Amazon Studios
- “Get Out,” Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures
- “I, Tonya,” Written by Steven Rogers; Neon
- “Lady Bird,” Written by Greta Gerwig; A24
- “The Shape of Water,” Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro; Fox Searchlight
SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA
- “Call Me by Your Name,” Screenplay by James Ivory; Based on the Novel by André Aciman; Sony Pictures Classics
- “The Disaster Artist,” Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber; Based on the Book The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside the Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell; A24
- “Logan,” Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold; Based on Characters from the X-Men Comic Books and Theatrical Motion Pictures; Twentieth Century Fox Film
- “Molly’s Game,” Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin; Based on the Book by Molly Bloom; STX Entertainment
- “Mudbound,” Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees; Based on the Novel by Hillary Jordan; Netflix
DOCUMENTARIO
- “Betting on Zero,” Written by Theodore Braun; Gunpowder & Sky
- “Jane,” Written by Brett Morgen; National Geographic
- “No Stone Unturned,” Written by Alex Gibney; Abramorama
- “Oklahoma City,” Written by Barak Goodman; American Experience Films
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
