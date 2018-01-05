tempo di lettura 2'

Sono state annunciate le nomination ai WGA Awards, i premi del sindacato degli sceneggiatori (Writers Guild) che si dividono in miglior sceneggiatura originale, miglior sceneggiatura adattata e miglior documentario. Le categorie riflettono quelle degli Oscar, e per questo motivo spesso nomination e premi riflettono quelli dell’Academy, anche se il regolamento della WGA è diverso da quello degli Oscar, e quindi chi viene escluso dai primi non per forza non ottiene una nomination ai secondi. Tra gli esclusi ai WGA Awards di quest’anno troviamo(che invece verrà molto probabilmente nominato all’Oscar),

Un anno fa i vincitori Moonlight (sceneggiatura originale) e Arrival (sceneggiatura adattata) vinsero i rispettivi Oscar. I premi di quest’anno verranno assegnati l’11 febbraio.

Trovate la lista dei nominati qui sotto, tra tutti spicca senza dubbio la presenza di Logan, vero outsider rispetto a titoli già presenti nelle nomination di numerose altre guild.

SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE “The Big Sick,” Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani; Amazon Studios

“Get Out,” Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

“I, Tonya,” Written by Steven Rogers; Neon

“Lady Bird,” Written by Greta Gerwig; A24

“The Shape of Water,” Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro; Fox Searchlight SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA “Call Me by Your Name,” Screenplay by James Ivory; Based on the Novel by André Aciman; Sony Pictures Classics

“The Disaster Artist,” Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber; Based on the Book The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside the Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell; A24

“Logan,” Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold; Based on Characters from the X-Men Comic Books and Theatrical Motion Pictures; Twentieth Century Fox Film

“Molly’s Game,” Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin; Based on the Book by Molly Bloom; STX Entertainment

“Mudbound,” Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees; Based on the Novel by Hillary Jordan; Netflix DOCUMENTARIO “Betting on Zero,” Written by Theodore Braun; Gunpowder & Sky

“Jane,” Written by Brett Morgen; National Geographic

“No Stone Unturned,” Written by Alex Gibney; Abramorama

“Oklahoma City,” Written by Barak Goodman; American Experience Films

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!