Paul Rudd e Evangeline Lilly in costume sono i protagonisti della nuova foto ufficiale di Ant-Man and the Wasp, ancora una volta diretto da Peyton Reed dopo il film del 2015.

Il cinecomic sarà il terzo film Marvel del 2018 dopo Black Panther e Avengers: Infinity War.

Al fianco di Paul Rudd e Evangeline Lilli troveremo di nuovo Michael Pena e Michael Douglas. Laurence Fishburne sarà il Dr. Bill Foster (che nei fumetti diventa Goliath), Walton Goggins sarà Sonny Burch, Randall Park sarà l’Agente Jimmy Woo, mentre Hannah John-Kamen interpreterà la cattiva del film Ghost. Michelle Pfeiffer, infine, sarà Hope Van Dyne.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

 

Scritto da Andrew Barrer e Gabriel Ferrari, Ant-Man and the Wasp è diretto da Peyton Reed e uscirà il 6 luglio 2018.