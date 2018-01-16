tempo di lettura 1'
Il cinecomic sarà il terzo film Marvel del 2018 dopo Black Panther e Avengers: Infinity War.
Al fianco di Paul Rudd e Evangeline Lilli troveremo di nuovo Michael Pena e Michael Douglas. Laurence Fishburne sarà il Dr. Bill Foster (che nei fumetti diventa Goliath), Walton Goggins sarà Sonny Burch, Randall Park sarà l’Agente Jimmy Woo, mentre Hannah John-Kamen interpreterà la cattiva del film Ghost. Michelle Pfeiffer, infine, sarà Hope Van Dyne.
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Scritto da Andrew Barrer e Gabriel Ferrari, Ant-Man and the Wasp è diretto da Peyton Reed e uscirà il 6 luglio 2018.
