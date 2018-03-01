tempo di lettura 1'

, ricoverato negli ultimi giorni in ospedale a seguito di un attacco di cuore, ha fatto ritorno a casa. Il regista di Clerks è stato dimesso ed è nella sua abitazione, dove probabilmente trascorrerà un periodo di riposo.

Smith, lo ricordiamo, stava registrando un nuovo episodio del programma Comic Book Men (in onda sulla AMC) in New Jersey quando è stato trasportato in ospedale. Poco dopo, aveva twittato “Dopo il primo spettacolo stasera ho avuto un fortissimo attacco di cuore. Il dottore che mi ha salvato la vita mi ha detto che il ramo interventricolare anteriore dell’arteria coronaria sinistra era completamente bloccato (è la malattia del tronco comune, detta la “widow-maker”)”.

Ecco uno degli ultimi tweet di Smith, postato a seguito del suo ritorno a casa:

Home again, home again, jiggety-jig! Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good! It’s actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time. So I am ALERT, to say the least! Thank you for all the kind words, folks – from Vegetarian Kev, Day 2! pic.twitter.com/zLbwzx7Exq

— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) 28 febbraio 2018