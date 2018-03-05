Zack Snyder ha da poco accennato – in un commento online – alla possibilità che un elemento presente in Batman v Superman possa ricollegarsi al destino di Robin nell’Universo Cinematografico DC. Nel film, com’è noto, si vede brevemente il costume di Robin nella batcaverna. Un fan ha tuttavia fatto presente che un riferimento a Robin potrebbe essere anche in una breve inquadratura nella quale vediamo una vecchia motocicletta, forse appartenuta a Jason Todd (dando per scontato che è Todd il Robin che è rimasto ucciso per mano di Joker). Snyder ha replicato “Mi piace pensare che sia appartenuta a Robin e che Bruce non riesca a sbarazzarsene in alcun modo”:

 

 

 

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

I NOSTRI SPECIALI

Nel cast di Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Diane Lane e Lawrence Fishburne. Ben Affleck interpreta Batman, Gal Gadot è Wonder Woman, Jesse Eisenberg è Lex Luthor, Ray Fisher è Cyborg. Nel cast anche Holly Hunter e Jeremy Irons. Alla sceneggiatura troveremo di nuovo David S. Goyer accanto a Snyder stesso e a Chris Terrio. A produrre il film Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder. Il film è arrivato nelle sale italiane il 23 marzo del 2016.

Fonte: CBM