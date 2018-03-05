Il cofanetto comprenderà ogni film della saga uscito fino ad ora (Jurassic Park, Il Mondo Perduto, Jurassic Park III e Jurassic World) accompagnato da una copia 4K Ultra HD, una Blu-ray e da una copia digitale.
Ricordiamo che il 5° capitolo del franchise, Jurassic World: Il Regno Distrutto, arriverà nelle sale a giugno.
Qui di seguito potete vedere le cover dell’oggetto e leggere anche le specifiche tecniche di ogni disco:
Disc 1 – Jurassic Park:
Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park.
Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
Disc 2 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:
Includes a digital copy of The Lost World: Jurassic Park.
Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
Disc 3 – Jurassic Park III:
Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park III.
Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team
Disc 4 – Jurassic World:
Includes a digital copy of Jurassic World.
Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
Disc 5 – Jurassic Park:
Return to Jurassic Park: Dawn of a New Era
Return to Jurassic Park: Making Prehistory
Return to Jurassic Park: The Next Step in Evolution
The Making of Jurassic Park
Original Featurette on the Making of the Film
Steven Spielberg Directs Jurassic Park
Hurricane in Kauai Featurette
Early Pre-Production Meetings
Location Scouting
Phil Tippett Animatics: Raptors in the Kitchen
Animatics: T-Rex Attack
ILM And Jurassic Park: Before and After the Visual Effects
Foley Artists
Storyboards
Production Archives: Photographs, Design Sketches and Conceptual Paintings
Jurassic Park: Making the Game
Theatrical
BD-Live
My Scenes
D-BOX
Pocket BLU App
Disc 6 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:
Includes a digital copy of The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Return to Jurassic Park: Finding The Lost World
Return to Jurassic Park: Something Survived
Deleted Scenes
The Making of The Lost World
Original Featurette on the Making of the Film
The Jurassic Park Phenomenon: A Discussion with Author Michael Crichton
The Compie Dance Number: Thank You Steven Spielberg From ILM
ILM & The Lost World: Before & After the Visual Effects
Production Archives: Production Photographs, Illustrations and Conceptual Drawings, Models, The World of Jurassic Park, The Magic of ILM, Posters and Toys
Storyboards
Theatrical Trailer
BD-Live
My Scenes
D-BOX
Pocket BLU App
Disc 7 – Jurassic Park III:
Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park III
Return To Jurassic Park: The Third Adventure
The Making of Jurassic Park III
The Dinosaurs of Jurassic Park III
The Special Effects of Jurassic Park III
The Industrial Light & Magic Press Reel
The Sounds of Jurassic Park III
The Art of Jurassic Park III
Montana: Finding New Dinosaurs
Tour of Stan Winston Studio
Spinosaurus Attacks The Plane
Raptors Attack Udesky
The Lake
A Visit to ILM
Dinosaur Turntables
Storyboards to Final Feature Comparison
Production Photographs
Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team
Theatrical Trailer
BD-Live
My Scenes
D-BOX
Pocket BLU App
Disc 8 – Jurassic World:
Deleted Scenes
Chris & Colin Take on the World
Welcome to Jurassic World
Dinosaurs Roam Once Again
Jurassic World: All-Access Pass
Innovation Center Tour with Chris Pratt
Jurassic’s Closest Shaves – Presented by Barbasol®
