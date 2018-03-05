tempo di lettura 3'

La Universal Pictures Home Entertainment ha diffuso in rete i primi dettagli e le prime cover definitive della nuova edizione home video 4K Ultra HD del 25° anniversario di

Il cofanetto comprenderà ogni film della saga uscito fino ad ora (Jurassic Park, Il Mondo Perduto, Jurassic Park III e Jurassic World) accompagnato da una copia 4K Ultra HD, una Blu-ray e da una copia digitale.

Ricordiamo che il 5° capitolo del franchise, Jurassic World: Il Regno Distrutto, arriverà nelle sale a giugno.

Qui di seguito potete vedere le cover dell’oggetto e leggere anche le specifiche tecniche di ogni disco:

Disc 1 – Jurassic Park:

Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park.

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 2 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:

Includes a digital copy of The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 3 – Jurassic Park III:

Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park III.

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team

Disc 4 – Jurassic World:

Includes a digital copy of Jurassic World.

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 5 – Jurassic Park:

Return to Jurassic Park: Dawn of a New Era

Return to Jurassic Park: Making Prehistory

Return to Jurassic Park: The Next Step in Evolution

The Making of Jurassic Park

Original Featurette on the Making of the Film

Steven Spielberg Directs Jurassic Park

Hurricane in Kauai Featurette

Early Pre-Production Meetings

Location Scouting

Phil Tippett Animatics: Raptors in the Kitchen

Animatics: T-Rex Attack

ILM And Jurassic Park: Before and After the Visual Effects

Foley Artists

Storyboards

Production Archives: Photographs, Design Sketches and Conceptual Paintings

Jurassic Park: Making the Game

Theatrical

BD-Live

My Scenes

D-BOX

Pocket BLU App

Disc 6 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:

Includes a digital copy of The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Return to Jurassic Park: Finding The Lost World

Return to Jurassic Park: Something Survived

Deleted Scenes

The Making of The Lost World

Original Featurette on the Making of the Film

The Jurassic Park Phenomenon: A Discussion with Author Michael Crichton

The Compie Dance Number: Thank You Steven Spielberg From ILM

ILM & The Lost World: Before & After the Visual Effects

Production Archives: Production Photographs, Illustrations and Conceptual Drawings, Models, The World of Jurassic Park, The Magic of ILM, Posters and Toys

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer

BD-Live

My Scenes

D-BOX

Pocket BLU App

Disc 7 – Jurassic Park III:

Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park III

Return To Jurassic Park: The Third Adventure

The Making of Jurassic Park III

The Dinosaurs of Jurassic Park III

The Special Effects of Jurassic Park III

The Industrial Light & Magic Press Reel

The Sounds of Jurassic Park III

The Art of Jurassic Park III

Montana: Finding New Dinosaurs

Tour of Stan Winston Studio

Spinosaurus Attacks The Plane

Raptors Attack Udesky

The Lake

A Visit to ILM

Dinosaur Turntables

Storyboards to Final Feature Comparison

Production Photographs

Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team

Theatrical Trailer

BD-Live

My Scenes

D-BOX

Pocket BLU App

Disc 8 – Jurassic World:

Deleted Scenes

Chris & Colin Take on the World

Welcome to Jurassic World

Dinosaurs Roam Once Again

Jurassic World: All-Access Pass

Innovation Center Tour with Chris Pratt

Jurassic’s Closest Shaves – Presented by Barbasol®

FONTE: CBM